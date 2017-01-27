WVSP arrest trespasser found in closet

KERMIT – Two were arrested at a Kermit apartment complex on charges related to simple possession and obstruction.

Ashley Vance, 21 from Kermit, and Charles Raines, 23 from Fort Gay, were arrested Wednesday January 18 by officers with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

According to criminal complaints filed on the two, officers responded to the Forest Place Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Prior to their arrival, the officers were informed by the Mingo County 911 that Charles Raines was present in the apartment of Ashley Vance. Raines had previously been banned from the apartment complex.

When officers arrived and spoke with Vance, she informed the officers that there was no disturbance had occurred. At that time, officers allegedly questioned Vance on the whereabouts of Raines. Vance told officers that Raines was not inside the apartment.

Further investigation revealed Raines hiding in a closet in a bedroom at the back of the apartment. Officers also located a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside of the residence.

After speaking with Josephine Newsome, the manager of the Forest Place Apartments, she explained to officers that Raines had been given a verbal warning concerning the fact that he was not welcome at the apartment complex.

Vance has been charged with obstructing and simple possession. Raines has been charged with trespassing, obstructing and simple possession. All charges are listed as misdemeanor offenses.

The pair were transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. and were arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom Thursday, January 19.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

