Mingo arraignment

WDN Photo

Wednesday evening, Kevin Elkins, 41 from Williamson, was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate David Justice for an incident which allegedly occurred in West Williamson Friday, January 13. Elkins has been charged with the felony offense of sexual assault in the first degree. Pictured is Kevin Elkins before Mingo Magistrate David Justice along with investigating officers Lt. G. Dotson and Patrolman J. Marcum of the Williamson Police Department.