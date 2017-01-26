BHS has first DYW participant

BELFRY, Ky. – Belfry High School (BHS) senior Maddie Smith was one of 31 young women chosen from across the state of Kentucky to participate in the Distinguished Young Women’s competition in Lexington, Ky. January 8-14.

Formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, the Distinguished Young Women’s competition is the oldest scholarship competition in the country and has awarded more than $1.1 billion dollars in scholarship money to young women since it began in 1958.

Maddie is the first contestant chosen from BHS and the first chosen from Pike County in over ten years.

“It was an honor to just qualify to be there,” Said Smith.

Smith’s host family, the Griffths are from Winchester, Ky., they got involved with the program a few years ago when their daughter was a participant and have opened their home to senior girls across the state since. Maddie was joined by three other girls who became her “host” sisters. During the week before the competition the contestants participated in community service programs in Lexington including volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Maddie said, “The being able to compete in the competition opened my eyes to the potential in our state and it was so inspiring to be around people like that, everyone was strong in a particular area, it was a humbling, amazing and encouraging experience.”

Contestants are judged on scholastic achievement, creative and performing arts (talent), physical fitness, poise and appearance (evening gowns).

Smith’s advice to the next group of young ladies participating in the competition is, “Whatever you are expecting is not what is going to happen, even if you don’t place you will not feel like you lost.”

Four young women from Kentucky have won the competition and went on to win on the national level which is held in Mobile, AL each year, Diane Sawyer, 1963, Lydia Hodson Copeland, 1972, Taylor Phillips, 2006 and Michelle Rogers, 2009. Some of the more well known participants of the scholarship competition are Deborah Norville, Journalist, Kathie Lee Gifford, talk show host, actresses Kim Basinger and Debra Messing.

By Kendra Mahon

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

