Working to clean up voter rolls

Press Release

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Wednesday, President Donald Trump followed through on a campaign promise to investigate voter fraud throughout the country.

President Trump stated his intent for a major investigation into voter fraud problems, tweeting his interest in fair, clean elections and accurate voter registration.

Applauding President Trump’s interest in accurate voter files, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is already at work building relationships with West Virginia’s county clerks who are the local election authorities in their respective counties. Warner said that President Trump is right to draw attention to the need to clean up voter registration files.

“Mr. President, we hear you loud and clear,” Secretary Warner said. “Accurate and up-to-date voter registration is a real concern for our county clerks and me.”

Warner said his office and the state’s county clerks need the financial and technical resources to expedite the clean-up of the voter files and to tighten up the voter registration process.

“It’s a matter of gaining access to information collected by state, federal and other organizations, and getting trained personnel in place to make the changes,” Warner said. By way of example, he cited deceased notifications from the Social Security Administration and voters registered in multiple states tracked by ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center) as information that is helpful to cleaning up voter rolls.

“We need to assist our clerks in eliminating from current voter rolls those individuals who are deceased, those who have moved outside the county, and those who are registered more than once. In West Virginia, we have started the process of using field liaisons who will work closely with county clerks,” Warner stated.

Secretary Warner said that he, election officials in his office, and county clerks throughout the state want the voter registration process to be open, fair and secure. Furthermore, “It is imperative that the registration process be accurate and accessible at all times.”

Secretary Warner welcomes President Trump’s interest in shining a bright light on the registration and voting process, particularly in places that have had a history of election fraud and irregularities. Warner said he would encourage the President to consider federal funding to assist West Virginia and other states demonstrating a sincere willingness to clean up voter registration.

“Participation in free and fair elections begins with an accurate voter registration process backed up by accurate and up-to-date voter files,” Warner said. “When elections are free and fair, businesses are more likely to flourish. Everything we do is focused on job creation, and clean elections are fundamental to a thriving economy.”

Warner also wants to remind voters to report possible voter fraud to the Secretary of State’s Office. The office employs a team of investigators to investigate claims of voter fraud made to the Secretary of State. A toll-free hotline is set up to report allegations. That hotline is 1-866-SOS-VOTE.