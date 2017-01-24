Monday flood concerns in Martin/Pike Co.

INEZ, Ky. – Schools in Martin County dismissed at 12 noon Monday due to flooding issues and concerns after an estimated two inches of rain fell throughout the morning hours.

In West Virginia, Lincoln County schools dismissed an hour early as a precaution to flooding concerns.

A small stream flood advisory was issued for both Martin and Pike counties in eastern Kentucky Monday morning and was expected to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to an update provided by the National Weather Service at 10:30 Monday morning, “Doppler radar and automated rain gauges suggested that around two inches of rain has fallen in portions of the advisory area since early this morning. Light to moderate rain continued to fall late this morning. This will lead to minor flooding of small streams.”

The National Weather Service advised that several areas could potentially experience flooding which included Whitesburg, Inez, Cumberland, Jenkins, Elkhorn City, Fleming- Neon, Forest Hills, Warfield, Jamboree, Pilgrim, Davella, Colly, Garden Village, Piso, Sergent, Milo, Jarad, Biggs, Threeforks and Adamson.

Precautionary actions were issued for low water crossing areas such as Blacklog. The National Weather Service explains that low water crossings can potentially be dangerous in heavy rain and motorists should find alternate routes and not attempt to cross flooded roads.

Monday’s nearly constant rain fall throughout the morning and afternoon also prompted a hazardous weather outlook for much of southern West Virginia. The outlook included Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell and Wyoming County along with several others in the northwest and southeast portions of the state.

The ground was saturated and additional rainfall could cause problems later in the week if more rain falls.

The hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service states, “an upper level low will bring rain to the area today and tonight. A flood watch may be needed given the rain amounts in the forecast and saturated soil conditions.”

Late Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service included a special weather statement for southern W.Va. including Mingo, Logan, Wyoming, and Boone counties. The statement advised that an area of rainfall was moving through the area capable of producing rainfall of up to an inch per hour.

The National Weather Service explained run-off resulting from rainfall could cause minor flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas. The special statement advised motorists to use caution when traveling on country roads and farmlands located along the banks of creeks and streams, not attempt to travel across flooded roads and slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

In Mingo County, rain was forecasted throughout Monday night. Rain is forecasted to continue through Tuesday morning before clearing later in the afternoon.

For more information concerning local weather forecasts visit www.weather.gov.

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

