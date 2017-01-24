Three Receive Above and Beyond Awards

A woman who has spearheaded the distribution of 42,000 coats for needy kids, a man who has voluntarily kept ball game stats since 1978, and a teacher who has served students for 26 years were honored with Above and Beyond Awards at the January Meeting of the Pike County Board of Education.

Superintendent Reed Adkins presented Shirley Blackburn, local real estate firm owner, with an award for her “mission” of keeping children warm with new coats. Blackburn began the “Coats for Kids” Program 14 years ago after being touched by a presentation at a Rotary Club meeting by then Pike Head Start Program Director Gerri Kinder. She said she immediately felt it was her mission to do something. Beginning with distributing 200 coats that first year, the Program has grown to give students approximately 3,000 new coats this year just ended. She estimated that 42,000 coats have been given away over the 14-year program. All Head Start students are given a coat, “along with their brothers and sisters.” If any coats are left, five students from upper grades are given coats. If still more are left, then the coats are given to needy children in surrounding counties.

Blackburn stressed that many volunteers and donators help with the program and she does not deserve credit for the program.

Bennett West, a retired teacher and academic coach at Belfry High, has been keeping statistics for ball games beginning in 1978 with boys’ basketball. He began girls’ basketball in 2000, baseball in 2001 and since 2005 has kept softball and soccer stats. He has kept stats at 3,054 ball games. Superintendent Adkins, however, suspects he has actually done many more, since he only counts the ones the KHSAA does. In addition, he is very patriotic. He has purchased flag poles and flags for several locations at the school.

Current Valley Principal Jimmy Tackett and Former Valley and G.F. Johnson Principal Freddie Bowling both sang the praises of Suzanne Tackett, the recipient of the Above and Beyond Award for Certified Personnel. Tackett has taught for 26 years at G.F. Johnson and then at Valley, which consolidated G.F. with two other schools. Jimmy Tackett said Ms. Tackett is “one of a kind,” who serves as academic and spelling coach. Gifted and Talented Coordinator, been a member of the Site Based Decision Making Council and served in leadership positions at the school and with the Pike County Education Association. Bowling said Tackett was his “go-to” teacher whenever he needed anything done. He also noted that her test scores were among the top in the state.

