East End Road Blocked

Residents on Moore Street in the East End of Williamson will have to find an alternative route for the next few days. According to Jason Allen with Veolia Water, the city has been notified of the situation and to his knowledge are in the process of trying to find out who the property belongs to. Once the property owner is contacted and made aware of the situation, the city will work with the homeowner to come to a solution to get the dilapidated structure cleared and the street reopened. The Williamson Fire Department blocked the end of Moore Street which was affected.

