CMB Pastor Appreciation

WDN Photo
Dr. Dale Carey and his wife Melissa were honored on their one year anniversary at the Chattaroy Missionary Church (CMB) this past Sunday with a dinner. The Carey’s returned the area last year. The couple received a gift from the congregation. Dr. Carey invites everyone to attend service at CMB on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
