2 indicted for Ben Hatfield murder

WILLIAMSON – Indictments were issued Wednesday by the Mingo County Grand Jury for two individuals accused of murdering former coal company executive Ben Hatfield at a local cemetery last May.

Hatfield was decorating gravesites at Mountain View Memory Gardens located at Maher, W.Va. when he was fatally shot in the back.

Anthony Raheem Arriaga, 20 of Gibsonburg Ohio, was issued an indictment on charges related to murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Arriaga was held without bond at the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. following his preliminary hearing.

Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, 18 of Louisa Ky., was issued an indictment on charges related to first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery. In May, Fitzpatrick was arrested on unrelated drug charges In Northern Kentucky and was extradited to Mingo County. Fitzpatrick was arraigned before Mingo County Judge Miki Thompson. An article published in the Williamson Daily News following Fitzpatrick’s May arraignment reports that Fitzpatrick pleaded not guilty after the charges were read by Thompson.

The case was investigated by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department stated the two young men had intentions of stealing Hatfield’s Denali SUV so they could sell it for money. Instead the robbery apparently went wrong and Fitzpatrick drove away from the scene.

Hatfield had been reported missing by a friend. His cell phone was pinged and that helped law enforcement find his body.

According to a May article that appeared in the Williamson Daily News, Mingo County Sheriff, James Smith, reported that after the alleged shooting of Hatfield in the back, Arriaga went over the river bank, fell in the muddy river and then removed his clothing. Arriaga then went a few hundred yards down the river and went to a nearby residence. Arriaga told the resident that he had fallen into the river and requested clothing and a ride to Wayne County, W.Va.

From that point the accused contacted a friend who gave him a ride back to Allen County, Ohio.

Information in this article was obtained by use of indictment. Those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

(Editor Kyle Lovern contributed to this article.)

Kyle Lovern/WDN File Photo Anthony Raheem Arriaga, 20 of Gibsonburg Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Mingo County native and coal executive Ben Hatfield this week. He is pictured here during his preliminary hearing last year. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Arriaga-Prelim-2.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN File Photo Anthony Raheem Arriaga, 20 of Gibsonburg Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Mingo County native and coal executive Ben Hatfield this week. He is pictured here during his preliminary hearing last year.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

