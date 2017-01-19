MCC hears 2nd lawsuit proposal

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Commission has taken under review a proposal from the H. Truman Chafin Law Firm concerning the possibility of the county filing suit against wholesale pharmaceutical companies in an effort to hold drug companies accountable for their alleged involvement in the creation of the opioid epidemic in southern W.Va.

Chafin’s proposal marks the second proposal presented before the commission regarding this matter. At a commission meeting held January 4, a proposal was presented by Huntington attorney Paul Farrell Jr., and a motion was passed by the commission to take Farrell’s proposal under advisement.

Both attorneys were represented at the Wednesday, January 17 meeting. Chafin approached the commission with his proposal stating, “West Virginia as you all know and have read has the highest overdose rate of prescription drugs in the country. W.Va. leads the nation in fatal drug overdoses. These are caused by prescription drugs. We are the most medicated state in the country. Almost 90 percent of the circuit court dockets now in the criminal arena are directly or indirectly related to prescription drug abuse. Thirty- five percent of babies now born in W.Va. are drug addicted. Ladies and gentleman, southern W.Va. is ground zero. It has been a dumping ground for deadly, highly addictive opioid drugs by the major distributors. Mingo County is in the top four counties with the highest prescription drug overdose rate. “

Chafin continued his proposal citing recent statistics concerning the overwhelming amount of pharmaceutical medication that has flooded Mingo County and other counties in southern W.Va. “Defendants (wholesale pharmaceutical companies) knew this amount of oxycodone and hydrocodone was unreasonable yet they continued to fulfill these suspicious orders and continued to supply Mingo County. We are prepared to file a suit on behalf of the citizens of Mingo County W.Va. just as we have already done in McDowell County who has statistics similar to Mingo. We have that wheel rolling and have filed suit against major pharmaceutical corporations… We will give you a copy of the suit that we have filed in McDowell County. This will name multinational corporations,” Chafin stated.

Chafin explained that local pharmacies would be protected and the lawsuit would only target multinational corporations. “These multinational companies, the distributors, they are the ones that should have known that this called for very strong action.”

“We have a contract for you to look over and we offer a competitive fee. Most things as you all know go for two thirds for the county and one third for the attorney fees. The attorney fees will be substantial in this matter. We are prepared to do the time and finances to take these people on,” Chafin stated.

Chafin then introduced Letitia Chafin to continue the presentation. Letitia Chafin continued the presentation discussing what she described as “endless ripple effects” that the opioid epidemic has had on the county’s economy, families and resources.

The proposal presentation concluded with Chafin disclosing the H. Truman Chafin Law Firm anticipates also representing nearby Mercer County in the suit against multinational drug distribution companies.

The commission approved a motion to take Chafin’s proposal under review until the following meeting with Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith abstaining from the vote stating, “For the record, I am going to abstain because there is currently litigation pending against me by the Chafin law firm in my individual capacity and in my law practice, therefore I abstain.”

The commission then moved to the next item on the agenda, which concerned the proposal made at the previous meeting by attorney Paul Farrell. Williamson Attorney Justin Marcum addressed the commission stating, “I am here on behalf of Paul. We already did our presentation. I am the local counsel with Paul Farrell and the Ketchum firm in Huntington. At this time, we are ready to proceed. We already have Logan County. Logan County hired us today. We are on the agenda in 4 other counties and are told that Cabell County will hire us in the next week. What Mr. Chafin said about keeping the counties together is important but we have more counties,” Marcum stated.

Marcum discussed that attorney fees would be lower for the county if they pursued the lawsuit through Paul Farrell. “The proposal you were just given was for one third. We are at 30 percent which is the lowest fee. I would presume that the commission would want the lowest fee. We have the potential to have more counties and our money will stay in W.Va.,” Marcum continued.

Commissioner Thomas Taylor responded stating that he had a few questions. “When Mr. Farrell came the first time, there was nothing relayed to us that you were a part of that law suit,” Taylor said.

“I was with here with Mr. Farrell at the meeting,” Marcum said. “He presented but you and I talked immediately after the meeting Mr. Taylor, as well as Mrs. Hannah. Everybody knew that I was local counsel with Paul,” Marcum said.

Taylor replied, “It wasn’t on the record. We don’t do backroom things now. It is not how it used to be; it has to be on the record. The backroom days are over as far as I’m concerned,” Taylor said.

“I understand that. We can get into political speeches all we want. I was in the room; you know that. It is what it is,” Marcum replied.

Commissioner Diann Hannah stated, “I don’t think we are going to be making a decision today. I think that all of this is going to be taken under advisement because we still have several attorneys that want to present and I think in all fairness that we need to give them the opportunity to come in. I would like to hear from our pharmacists and the people that are going to be directly affected by any decision that we make here. I am not in the business of trying to hurt anyone. I think this whole state has been hurt enough. I know the county has been hurt enough. While I realize that people are going to file these lawsuits, but we have to take under consideration what is best for the people.”

The meeting continued with the commission moving through the remainder of the agenda. The drug distributor lawsuit discussion was continued during public comment.

The public questioned what sort of process and time limit the commission was utilizing in hearing attorney proposals. The commission stated that they would allow proposals to be presented throughout the month of February and anticipate making a decision at the March 1st meeting to allow time for all interested attorneys to present their proposals.

Pictured is Truman Chafin at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission. At Wednesday’s meeting, Chafin presented a proposal to the commission outlining the possibility of the county filing suit against multinational drug distributors. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0022-1.jpg Pictured is Truman Chafin at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission. At Wednesday’s meeting, Chafin presented a proposal to the commission outlining the possibility of the county filing suit against multinational drug distributors. Pictured is Justin Marcum speaking on behalf of Huntington attorney Paul Farrell at Wednesday’s meeting of the Mingo County Commission. Farrell presented a lawsuit proposal concerning drug distribution companies at a meeting held in early January. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0024-1.jpg Pictured is Justin Marcum speaking on behalf of Huntington attorney Paul Farrell at Wednesday’s meeting of the Mingo County Commission. Farrell presented a lawsuit proposal concerning drug distribution companies at a meeting held in early January. Thomas Taylor http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thomasTaylor-1.jpg Thomas Taylor