WPD investigates sexual assault

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – The Williamson Police Department responded to a sexual assault complaint in the West Williamson area on Friday evening.

According to Lt. G.P. Dotson, a 19 year old girl was the victim of an alleged sexual assault by her step-father, Kevin Elkins.

The victim, who resided at the residence with her mother and step-father, told authorities her mother had went to a doctor’s appointment and she was alone in the house with her step-father when he bound her by her hands and feet with electrical tape. According to the police report, “he then forced himself upon the woman by fondling and sucking on her breast and other intrusive sexual acts, after doing so he then forced the woman to get on her knees and perform oral sex on him.”

The subject made a threat to the woman that he would kill her, her mother and then himself. The victim later escaped from the residence, she and her mother called 911 after stopping at the WPD and unable to get an officer because of the officers being out on patrol.

When officers arrived on the scene, Elkins had barricaded himself in the residence and refused to come out. After a two hour standoff, he surrendered after shooting himself in the chin.

Initially, the suspect was going to be flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital due to the extent of his injuries, however, due to foggy conditions at the time of the incident, a helicopter could not be arranged. Therefore, the suspect was transported by the Williamson Fire Department and STAT Ambulance Service to Tug Valley ARH. Elkins was then later transferred to Pikeville Medical Center where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wound.

The suspect is expected to survive and upon his release from the hospital will be charged with first degree sexual assualt, according to Lt. Dotson.

Lt. Dotson, who is in charge of the investigation, would like to thank the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police for their assistance during the standoff and he appreciates the joint effort of the departments.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News and can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

