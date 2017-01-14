City Council says funding for rehab center on hold

WILLIAMSON – At Thursday’s regular meeting of the Williamson City Council, an announcement was made that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has put funding on hold for the purposed drug and alcohol recovery center planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson.

The topic has been an ongoing controversy for the city since local resident and business owner, Charlie Hatfield, announced at an October council meeting that the Housing Authority of Mingo County had intentions of turning the Sycamore Inn location into a large scale rehabilitation center. The news of the center came as a surprise to council members, who voiced opposition concerning the size of the center, the location, and potential loss of revenue that the center would create for the city. Since the October meeting, Williamson residents have had the opportunity to voice both support and opposition for the purposed facility.

At a meeting held in December, Councilwoman Judy Hamrick had requested that the City Attorney Joshua Ferrell pen a letter to the USDA requesting additional information and make the council’s concerns heard.

At Thursday’s meeting, Hamrick announced that the USDA had put funding on hold for the purposed recovery center. Hamrick made the announcement stating, “I was given the task of contacting the USDA to try to get information and try to find out what was happening with their loan with the rehab center down here. I did that. My understanding from a conversation today is that the project is on hold right now because we have asked for some details.”

Hamrick then requested that letters of opposition be written to the USDA regarding the purposed recovery center. “Within that, one of the things that needs to be done is letters from clubs, fire departments, police departments, from this body sitting up here, from groups in town, that oppose it; they need to write letters and either bring them to us or mail them so that they(the USDA) understand that the city is not wanting this. They (the USDA) did not understand that this city had not been involved. Now that they understand that, they want a clear picture of exactly what the situation is. I am going to ask the council to move to do that and I am going to request that the fire department and any clubs that you may belong to that has an opinion about it; please write a letter and bring it to us or send it to the USDA. It is very important for us to be heard. That will help us be heard,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick continued stating, “That being said, I would like to make a motion that the city ask the city attorney to write a letter recording our disagreement with this particular facility. The town does not want it. It is too large for our town, it is an economic disaster for our town and we want to protest it being placed here.”

Councilwoman Sherry Hairston Brown asked, “Do you want some of the businesses to write a letter?”

Councilwoman Judy Hamrick confirmed that she did. “We need to ask people that are involved in community affairs. Those are the letters that we want. They have to write down why they don’t want it here. They have to state the reason why. The size is too large. It is in the downtown business district for goodness sakes. It is taking a viable structure and making it into a tax free structure. That affects our bottom line here. As you do these things, state your reasons. If anyone wants to call; give me a call. I am not that hard to find. I will be glad to give you some of the issues that need to be addressed and help you write that letter,” Hamrick said.

Williamson Mayor Robert Carlton responded saying, “Be clear to indicate in your letter if you are for or against the facility and your reasons why.”

With no further discussion concerning the motion, a vote was taken which was approved unanimously by council.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

