Utility Board meeting gets heated

WILLIAMSON – The Williamson Utility Board held a brief meeting in Council Chambers at Williamson City Hall late Thursday afternoon.

In the absence of Williamson Mayor Robert Carlton who serves as Chairman for the Williamson Utility Board, Lacy Muncy was appointed as Chairman Pro-Tem.

Following roll call, minutes were approved from the prior meeting which was held December 8, 2016. Bills totaling $35,289.15 were also approved for payment when funds are available.

Veolia Project Manager, Jason Allen, had informed board members prior to the meeting that he would be arriving late and board members adjusted the agenda to allow time for Allen to arrive.

During public comment, Jeanetta and Carl Beckett approached the board to voice their concerns with recent billing and payment issues regarding their water and sewage payments.

Jeanetta Beckett approached the utility board stating, “I have come here several times trying to talk to the office manager. I have my water bills and have been keeping all my receipts. I have tried to talk to her three different times and she wouldn’t come out.”

A heated discussion followed between board member Lacy Muncy and the Becketts. Jeanetta Beckett continued stating, “She (the office manager) told me over the phone seven days ago that if I came to this meeting, all her people (the board members) would call me a liar. She was so rude. I may not be able to pay the whole water bill, but I do pay something every month and she would not come and talk to me.”

Muncy responded saying, “She (office manager) doesn’t take the money, Elizabeth does.”

Beckett then presented her receipts to board member Larry Rosen. “I started keeping these receipts after my water bill was messed up.”

Beckett continued, outlining her ongoing problem regarding her monthly water and sewage bill. Beckett alleged that she spoke with a male employee at the water department regarding her bill. At that time, Beckett explained that she was told by the employee that she owed $55.08. “I came in and paid the 55.08 and he put on the bottom of the bill $321. If you told me to come pay $55.08 and that was all I owed then why would you put $321 on there?”

The conversation between Beckett and the utility board continued. Beckett explained that prior to October; she had a balance on her bill of $87. The following month, she received a bill for $432. “How does your bill go from $87 to over $400,” Becket stated. “When I asked about the meeting, I was told by the office manager that the meeting started at 3:00. If I hadn’t called and found out that the meeting started at 3:30, I would have missed the meeting.”

“No you would have been early,” Office manager Lil Felix responded. The discussion continued between board members and the Becketts concerning their billing issues.

Board member Larry Rosen stated, “Let’s try to come at some sort of resolution. It would be good if you could pay the entire thing or get on a payment plan. That would keep you from being disheartened when you find out you still have a balance. Your current balance is $421. That includes the credit that was issued. What typically a payment plan does is you pay the full current bill and something on the prior bill. If your bill is $50 and you pay $75, then it would come off the balance.”

“This is ridiculous. I am going to contact the government about this,” Jeanetta Beckett stated as she and Carl exited the meeting.

The meeting continued with board members addressing previous agenda items. Jason Allen had arrived and provided board members with a monthly update. Allen discussed an issue that impacts about 30 customers at Leckieville. “We have approximately 30 customers in that area. There is an old galvanized 2” line that was provides water service to those houses. We had an issue back in March/April 2015 when the flood came through. The line was broke and we tied on to an existing line at Mountain Water District and put a master meter on that line to provide water. What we do now, is the utility board sells water to the Mountain Water District at the water treatment plant through a 10” line. The problem we ran into is the people in Leckieville were without water and are currently on a boil water advisory. We repaired about 30 to 60 feet of line and all the line is in the main highway. The problem we ran into is the Ky. Highway Department showed up and they say we have to have a permit to do any sort of digging. I have to contact this gentleman tomorrow with some sort of idea of what we plan to do in the future. The line is in bad shape. It has been in there since the 1950’s or maybe before that,” Allen stated.

Allen then outlined a possible solution to the problem stating, “Mountain Water District has a brand new water line there. I was wondering if the board would consider talking to the Mountain Water District and maybe give them those customers. We are selling them water anyway.”

The board members agreed with Allen’s proposed solution and he agreed to contact the Mountain Water District regarding their taking over the customers at Leckieville.

The Williamson Utility Board meets each month on the second and fourth Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Williamson City Hall.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

