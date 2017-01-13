STOP to pen support letter for purposed rehab

CINDERELLA – The Strong Through Our Plan (STOP) Coalition announced intentions to pen a letter of support and offer additional assistance to the Housing Authority of Mingo County in their endeavor to establish a drug and alcohol recovery center at the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson.

The announcement was made at the regular meeting of the STOP Coalition held Wednesday afternoon at the Mingo County Board of Education central office.

Joshua Murphy, STOP Partnership for Success Coordinator stated, “The Housing Authority of Mingo County (HAMC), asked for a letter of support. I feel that we should support them. It seems like it is a 100 percent going to go through in their attempt to do this. We need to help try to provide training, support or just anecdotal information in trying to get something like that started. We have never done that on that scale but we can offer a little bit of how that would work around here.”

Murphy acknowledged the controversy surrounding this issue but explained that he felt it was important for STOP to be of assistance. “I know this is a divisive issue, especially the location but if it is going to happen I would rather us be a part of it and support them and help them,” Murphy stated.

“If it is a done deal, why are they asking for a letter of support,” Tim White, the Regional Prevention Coordinator for the Prestera Center in Huntington questioned.

Murphy responded explaining, “It is a done deal that they are going to purchase it and try to do that. They still need to apply for grant funding just to get the recovery center going. That was another thing; it was in the news a couple of days ago from Patrick Morrisey that the settlement for $30 million will be going to prevention treatment and recovery.”

Murphy was referring to an announcement made by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and the Attorney General’s Office Monday, January 9 regarding the W.Va.’s settlements with two prescription drug wholesalers, AmerisourceBergen which was ordered by pay $16 million and Cardinal Health which was ordered to pay $20 million by March 1, 2017. The press release stated that the money received from the settlements would be used to, “further the collective fight against drug abuse in West Virginia. Specifically, the money will be used to support drug abuse prevention and treatment.”

At this time, it is unknown if the settlement will provide funding for the recovery center. Curtis Johnson, the press secretary for the Attorney General’s Office stated, “Attorney General Morrisey believes in a holistic approach to fighting the opioid epidemic from supply, demand and prevention perspectives, and treatment is an important component of that effort. Precise distribution of settlement proceeds remains undetermined, however Attorney General Morrisey is committed to using the money to battle substance abuse, while also supporting the office’s consumer protection mission.”

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

