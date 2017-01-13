BMS participates in KYA

BELFRY, KY – On December 15-17, 2016, the Belfry Middle School chapter of the Kentucky Youth Assembly (KYA), traveled to Louisville and Frankfort to participate in a mock legislature. Students were given the opportunity to present and debate bills, run for office, and chair committees in the same fashion as members of our state legislature. Twenty-eight students represented Belfry Middle at the conference. Eighth graders Kyle Elkins, Mason Varney, Kierra Phillips, and Mylah Caudill presented a Commonwealth bill which was passed in both chambers and signed into law by the youth governor. Seventh graders Cameron Childers, Tyann Dotson, Kylie Phillips, and Hannah Hatfield presented a Bluegrass bill that was ranked as a top bill in their house. Benjamin McNamee served as committee chair and was chosen as one of six chairs to preside over the second day’s duties. Kyle Elkins was named outstanding delegate, while the entire Belfry Middle School delegation was named a delegation of excellence. The highlight of the conference was when BMS eighth grader Ryan Varney was named youth governor for the 2017 KYA conference. Ryan becomes the first governor ever chosen to represent from Belfry Middle School.

Students representing Belfry Middle School are as follows in no particular order:

Cayden Long, Ben McNamee, Ryan Varney, Ian Long, Mason Varney, Brett Coleman, Garrett Smith, Kyle Elkins, Kierra Phillips, Kylie Phillips, Mylah Caudill, Tyann Dotson, Hannah Hatfield, Cameron Childers, Raygan Mendoza, Brayden Rash, Brendan Rash, Kennedi Rash, Mason Lambert, Reese Varney, Elyssa Stanley, Hope Coley, Donovan Puckett, Steven Banks, Jenna McCown, Haley Hatfield, Laynie Miller, and McKenna Fitzpatrick

