Practice caution using space heaters

WILLIAMSON – During the cold winter months, many turn to portable heating equipment such as space heaters to better heat their homes. However, space heaters often present hidden dangers and caution should be used when utilizing these devices.

Joey Carey, Williamson Fire Department Chief states, “Space heaters are a leading cause of residential structure fires each year.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), “Half of home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January and February. Heating equipment fires accounted for 16 percent of all reported home fires in 2009-2013 and 19 percent of home fire deaths. Space heaters are the type of heating equipment most often involved in home heating fires, figuring in two of every five of these fires and accounting for 84 percent of associated civilian deaths, 75 percent of civilian injuries and 52 percent of direct property damage.”

More than half of home fires associated with heating equipment are caused by the equipment being placed too close to flammable objects. When using heating equipment, it is important to place the equipment in areas that are not in close proximity to flammable objects. The NFPA states, “The leading factor contributing to ignition for home heating fire deaths (56 percent) was heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattress, or bedding.”

However, by following safety measures, home fires resulting from heating equipment can be prevented. The NFPA states, “With a few simple safety tips and precautions you can prevent most heating fires from happening.”

Chief Carey offered safety tips to prevent home heating fires. “When purchasing a space heating, be sure to purchase a heater that will automatically turn off when tipped over. Also, be sure to plug the heater directly into wall outlets and not use an extension cord.”

To prevent a home fire when using heating equipment, the NFPA suggests keeping anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heating equipment. Another suggestion offered by the NFPA is to never leave the heating equipment unattended and turn off the heaters when leaving the room or going to bed. If using a portable heater that requires fuel, always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer.

For more information on heating safety, visit www.nfpa.org/education.

Pictured is a portable space heater. Although useful, it is important to practice caution while using space heaters. Space heaters are a leading cause of residential fires. Taking precautionary measures while using space heaters can prevent home fires from occuring.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

