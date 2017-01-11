City seeks trial by jury in WPD lawsuit case

WILLIAMSON – The City of Williamson filed an answer and affirmative defense as well as a counterclaim against several Williamson Police Department officers’ in a lawsuit which alleges that the City of Williamson and Williamson Police Chief Barry Blair committed wage payment violations.

Documents filed Monday, January 9, in the Circuit Court of Mingo County by the City of Williamson’s legal counsel, John P. Fuller and Jordan Herrick with the law firm of Bailey and Wyant, PLLC, state that, “the defendant (the city of Williamson) demands a trial by jury on all issues so triable.”

A counterclaim against plaintiffs John Hall, Jr., Joshua Tincher, Bert Gibson, Grady P. Dotson, James Spence, Jarrod Marcum and Camryn Daniels was also filed in Mingo County Circuit Court on Monday. The counterclaim suggests that the City of Williamson overcompensated the officers for hours worked and is seeking restitution stating, “in light of the foregoing, the Defendant, the City of Williamson, prays that this Honorable Court award it restitution from the plaintiffs, for any wages paid to each of the Plaintiffs in excess of what is required by West Virginia law and the City’s employee handbook, as well as interest at the legal rate, and any and all other relief this Honorable Court deems just and proper.”

The filing comes after a request to dismiss the lawsuit was denied in Mingo Circuit Court. A request to dismiss the lawsuit was filed December 5 which argued that the lawsuit be dismissed on the grounds that overtime wages are not properly recoverable under the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act and that the officers were notified of policy changes in a reasonable time frame.

In late December, the Honorable Miki J. Thompson issued an order denying the City of Williamson a motion to dismiss. The order to deny the motion states, “this civil action arises out of Plaintiff’s allegations that the City of Williamson continuously and repeatedly failed to pay timely their wages and benefits in full as required by the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act (WPCA). Plaintiffs (the officers) allege that Barry Blair, City of Williamson’s Chief of Police, continuously and repeatedly altered Plaintiff’s time sheets, which caused them to not receive payment for all hours work. It is further alleged that the City of Williamson failed to pay Plaintiffs at a rate of one and one half times their regular rate of pay for hours worked during legal holidays pursuant to W.Va. Code 8- 14- 2a.”

The motion to deny the dismissal request further explains the Plaintiff’s allegations that the City of Williamson altered the frequency by which the officers were paid without notice which resulted in an eight percent reduction in their overtime rate of pay and hourly rate. According to the document, “plaintiffs further allege that prior to January 2016; the City of Williamson paid Plaintiffs on the first and 15th of each month. Accordingly, Plaintiffs historically received 24 paychecks per year. However, on or about January 2016, without notice to the Plaintiffs, the City unilaterally altered the frequency by which it paid Plaintiffs, by which Plaintiffs would be paid every 14 days, totaling 26 paychecks per year. As a result of the City’s change in pay policy, Plaintiffs regular hourly rates were reduced by approximately eight percent in order to account for the two additional pay periods per year, which resulted in an eight percent reduction of their overtime rate of pay.”

The officers with the Williamson Police Department retained legal counsel regarding the allegations in March 2016. At that time, the officers retained Sam Harrold with McNeer, Highland, McMunn and Varner, L.C. to represent them regarding the alleged overtime wage payment violations. Correspondence sent to Police Chief Barry Blair and the City of Williamson March 18 from the officer’s legal counsel requested copies of each officer’s employment files and overtime records and standard operating procedures for discipline related matters.

This case is listed in the Circuit Court of Mingo County as Civil Action No: 16- AAA-1.

WDN File Photo Several city police officers have filed a lawsuit concerning overtime pay. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WPD-2-.jpg WDN File Photo Several city police officers have filed a lawsuit concerning overtime pay.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)