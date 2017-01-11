Harris defends working men

FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Rep. Chris Harris of Pike and Martin counties gave an impassioned speech in defense of working men and women in an attempt to derail the new Republican majority’s attempts to pass right to work legislation in the Kentucky House of Representatives last week during the first few days of the 2017 legislative session.

Rep. Harris, of the 93rd House District, sought to delay a vote on House Bill 1 – known by labor supporters as “right-to-work-for-less” legislation – last Thursday, January 5, in an effort to allow the working men and women of Kentucky who had been shut out of a committee hearing the day before the final vote to hear testimony on the bill.

News reports indicate an out-of-state corporate interest group in support of House Bill 1 was allowed to schedule a breakfast in the committee room prior to the January 4th meeting of the House Economic Development and Workforce Development Committee, effectively shutting out dozens of working men and women who had travelled from all across the state to be a part of the legislative process and make their voices heard.

On the House floor January 5th, Rep. Harris invoked the memory of his great-grandfather Henry Burgett, a native of Martin County who served in World War I and worked as a union coal miner as the United Mine Workers of America organized Appalachian miners to fight for fair pay and safer working conditions.

“I have never belonged to a union, never drawn a union pay check, but I have come in my 45 years to respect and admire the sacrifices that have been made today to get us to where we are — sacrifices from labor that brought us things like the minimum wage, a 40-hour work week, an eight-hour work day, overtime pay, unemployment insurance and workplace safety, all things that are basic to us now, things that we expect, but things that at one time we didn’t have in this country,” Rep. Harris said.

Raising a metal token into the air, Rep. Harris identified the object as a piece of coal scrip paid to miners like his grandfather in the years prior to union organization.

“He worked his guts out after the war in some of the most horrible working conditions imaginable in the coal mines of Eastern Kentucky,” Rep. Harris said. “He couldn’t leave where he lived because he didn’t make real money. He couldn’t save to send his kids to school because he didn’t have money to do that. He could only spend his scrip at the company store.”

After 20 years in the mines, Burgett died “at the ripe old age of 45, the same age I am now,” Harris said, but not until after he joined the United Mine Workers of America and “the fight for some of the benefits that we all have today, benefits that we wouldn’t have had we not had organized labor.”

Referring to the corporate “suits” who support House Bill 1, Rep. Harris said, “It’s not personal to them. It’s not personal, it’s just business, it’s only business. But I want to submit to you … that to tens of thousands of men and women across this state, it is personal. Your vote today, ladies and gentlemen, is personal to the families whose parents and grandparents fought — and some even died – for the right to organize. It’s personal. To the kids around this state who aren’t going to have it as well, it’s personal.”

In explaining his “no” vote against the bill and his effort to delay a vote on the measure by placing it on the House Clerk’s desk, Rep. Harris added, “I’m going to remember the sacrifices that have gotten us to where we are and I am going to vote ‘no’ on this bill … I am going to get on the Mountain Parkway and go back to Pike and Martin counties and say I did what I could for you. I stood up for you.”

House Bill 1, along with House Bill 3 repealing prevailing wage, and Senate Bill 6, a bill that requires the annual authorization for deduction of union dues, all passed both the House and the Senate and were signed by Gov. Matt Bevin on January 9.

In his address, Rep. Harris noted a time in the United States when elected representatives placed “the interests of working people over corporations,” and vowed to continue the fight for “better wages and working conditions for working people in this state, the people that sent me (to Frankfort).”

The Kentucky General Assembly is in recess and will reconvene on Tuesday, February 7th for the remaining 25 days of the 30-day session held in odd-numbered years. Constituents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Rep. Harris at [email protected] or call the Legislative Message Line toll-free at 1-800-372-7181.

