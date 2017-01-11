WVSP seeks assistance in Miner Mart armed robbery

TAYLORVILLE – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is seeking assistance from the public in obtaining information concerning an alleged armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a Mingo County convenience store.

According to a press release, the robbery occurred at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, January 8 in the Taylorville area of Mingo County.

At that time, a white male, approximately 6’5” to 6’6” feet tall, entered the Miner Mart Gas Station located in Taylorville, W.Va. at the intersection of County Route 65 and U.S. Route 52.

The man is said to have been wearing a blue sweatshirt, and a hunter/trapper’s hat (one that has pull down ear flaps), and a face mask that partially covered the man’s face up to his nose.

The unknown male approached the store attendant and demanded cash. After receiving the cash from the attendant, he then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone that has information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-235-6000.

