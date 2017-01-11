Chamber plans community forum

WILLIAMSON – Plans are in the works for a “community or business forum” to be hosted by the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC).

That was the main topic of discussion at Monday’s regular monthly meeting hosted by Williamson Memorial Hospital. The event is tentatively planned for late February or early March.

“We need to get key business leaders together on both side of the river, from Mingo and Pike Counties,” said Tim Hatfield, CEO of Tug Valley ARH and current Vice President of the TVCC.

“We need to talk and compare notes,” said Leigh Ann Ray, current president of the Chamber.

The group agreed that it would be good to get some local government officials involved. The board of directors also said it wanted to get representatives from other communities outside of Williamson. For example, places like Kermit, Gilbert, Matewan and Pikeville, Ky., because in the past the Chamber had members from these communities that were very active. That has dropped off over the past few years.

“We need to emphasize the positives,” Hatfield stressed.

Rita Roberson, Manager of the Williamson campus of Southern W.Va. Community and Technical College offered to host the event.

More information will be released about the community and business forum in the near future. Natalie Young, Director of the TVCC, will send out an e-mail to Chamber members to get feedback and ideas for an agenda for the meeting.

In other TVCC news:

· Membership dues have been invoiced and will be mailed out in the near future.

· The Chamber sold 200 Elk Creek Bridge Christmas ornaments and had also reordered the Dingess Tunnel ornament from last year. (There are still 20 of those left at $10 each if anyone is interested)

· Young released info on a recent survey she did on events held in the area. Most people ranked the King Coal Festival as the highest profit generator, followed by SpookFest and Hatfield-McCoy Marathon

· The events were ranked in popularity with the marathon first, SpookFest number two, PokeFest third, King Coal Festival fourth, Small Business Saturday and Great White Way

The Chamber meets the second Tuesday of each month. Anyone interested in joining TVCC can contact Young at 304-235-5240.

