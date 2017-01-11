Gilbert Municipal Election Calendar

GILBERT, W.Va. – The candidate filing period began January 10 for municipalities across Mingo County, during the Gilbert Town Council Monday evening the election calendar was made public to Gilbert residents.

Any resident of the town who is interested in filing for the position of mayor or council member can stop by the Mayor’s office at Gilbert Town Hall to pick up a packet, office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or for more information call 304-664-9625.

The 2017 municipal election calendar for the June 13, 2017 general election which is to be followed unless otherwise provided by charter or ordinance:

January 1 First day to receive application for absentee ballot from military and overseas voters

Jan. 10-28 Candidate filing period

Jan. 15-30 Appoint ballot commissioners

Jan. 28 Deadlines for certificates of announcement and filing fee

Feb. 14 Notice of precinct change

Feb. 21 Deadline for candidates to withdraw

Feb. 28 Uniform drawing for ballot position (unless other dates set by ordinance)

Mar. 15 Deadline to order precinct change.

Mar. 21 First day to receive application for ballot by mail from all other voters (except uniform and overseas voters)

Apr. 4 Poll workers nominations filed

Apr. 14 Deadline for emergency precinct change

Apr. 25 Poll workers and alternates appointed

Last day for write-in candidate to file for general election

Apr. 28 Delivery of absentee ballots to reorder

Apr. 28-June 6 Mail absentee ballots

May 15-June 6 Mandatory training of election officials

May 18-May 24 Publish sample ballot (first publishing)

May 23 Last day to register to vote in a municipal election

May 31-June 10 Early voting occurs during this time period

June 3 Early voting in person conducted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

June 6-12 Publish sample ballot (second publishing)

June 6-13 Emergency absentee voting period (ends at noon on election day)

June 10 Early voting in person conducted between 9:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m.

June 12 Last day to receive a hand delivered absentee ballot

June 13 General election day

June 19 Canvass begins

June 21 Election certified if canvass completed on June 19, 2017 and no recount requested

July 1 New terms begins

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News and can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

