Preventing the flu this season

Right now, the United States is in the middle of flu season. The local region is no exception. The flu can result in doctor visits, time off work or school and even death. Learn how to protect yourself and family against the spread of the flu virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “The United States experiences epidemics of seasonal flu each year. This time of year is called “flu season.” In the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter months. Influenza activity often begins to increase in October and November. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and March and can last as late as May. CDC monitors certain key flu indicators (for example, outpatient visits of influenza-like illness (ILI), the results of laboratory testing and flu hospitalization and deaths). When these indicators rise and remain elevated for a number of consecutive weeks, flu season is said to have begun. Usually, ILI increases first, followed by an increase in flu-associated hospitalizations, which is then followed by increases in flu-associated deaths.”

The best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccination. The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older should be vaccinated against the flu. Typically, the flu vaccination is available in a shot and nasal spray. However, this year, the CDC recommends that only the shot be used when vaccinating against the flu. The CDC website states, “The nasal spray vaccine – is not recommended for use during the 2016-2017 season because of concerns about its effectiveness.”

Flu vaccinations are available at local doctor offices, clinics, and pharmacies. A list of available vaccination locations can be found by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org/.

Other steps may be taken to help prevent the spread of the flu and reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus. These steps include frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

According to a pamphlet distributed by the Channing Bete Company, the flu is mainly spread through coughs and sneezes and symptoms of the flu typically began to surface within one to four days of exposure. However, symptoms of the flu could develop up to ten days following exposure. Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, body aches, sore throat, dry cough and fatigue.

The pamphlet also includes warning signs of a flu emergency for children and adults. In children, warning signs may include trouble breathing, a bluish tint to the skin, an inability to eat or drink, low levels of interaction, flu like symptoms that appear to improve but then return, a rash and no tears when the child is crying. Emergency flu symptoms in adults include difficulty breathing, pain in the chest of abdomen, severe vomiting and flu like symptoms that appear to get improve but return with a fever or cough.

For more information on the flu, visit www.cdc.gov/flu.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

