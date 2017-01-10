Pharmacist files suit

WILLIAMSON – The former owner of the Tug Valley Pharmacy, Samuel “Randy” Ballengee, has filed suit against the CBS Corporation for millions in damages alleging that two CBS news broadcasts and publications made false, exaggerated and defamatory statements that eventually forced the owner to sell the business and ruined his professional reputation.

On Friday, January 6, a complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Charleston by Ballengee’s attorney, James McQueen, which lists the CBS Corporation, CBS Broadcasting Inc., CBS News Inc., Jim Axelrod (CBS National News Correspondent), Ashley Velie(producer for CBS News) and Scott Pelley(Editor/Anchor of CBS Evening News and ’60 Minutes’ correspondent) as the defendants. The complaint states that, Ballengee is requesting no less than 5 million in compensatory and consequential damages and no less than 10 million in punitive damages.

The complaint states that CBS “knowingly or recklessly published false and disparaging statements regarding Ballengee during multiple nationally televised CBS Evening News broadcasts and in multiple physical and electronic printed news sources.”

As a result of the alleged false broadcasts, the complaint states that Ballengee “has been damaged by the loss of a job, by the loss of a salary, by the loss of his business, by the loss of sales value of his business, by the loss of a high standing reputation in the pharmaceutical community, by the loss of his personal relationships, has suffered extreme emotional distress and has suffered undue mental anguish, aggravation, inconvenience and annoyance.”

The Tug Valley Pharmacy was owned and operated by Ballengee from 2007 until February 2016. The pharmacy is located in downtown Williamson and employees 13 people.

The court documents filed Friday state that in 2010, 2011, and 2012, Ballengee and Tug Valley Pharmacy were named in multiple civil suits in which customers and patients sued a number of area doctors and pharmacies. During the lawsuits, Ballengee maintained his reputation and suffered little to no loss as a result. In fact, the documents state that the Tug Valley Pharmacy was voted Best Pharmacy in the Mingo/ Logan area in 2007, 2008 and 2011. The pharmacy was also presented with a Certificate of Appreciation in October 2015. At this time, the lawsuits are still pending and no action has been taken in regard to the lawsuits since May, 2015.

The complaint states that on January 7, 2016, CBS published a news broadcast, online article and news story entitled, “Drug Distributors Under Fire in West Virginia Pain Killer Epidemic” to a national audience which implied that Ballengee and the Tug Valley Pharmacy was illegally dispensing prescriptions while making millions of dollars in profit. The broadcast story alleged that Ballengee conspired with doctors and wholesale drug distributors to achieve this goal. The complaint further states that the broadcast implied that the pharmacy were “filling prescriptions for a non-legitimate medical purpose, intentionally contributing to drug addition to profit from the addiction and intentionally conducting a dishonorable and illegal business as the owner of Tug Valley Pharmacy.” The complaint also states that the news broadcast also suggested that Ballengee and the Tug Valley Pharmacy took over the illegal distribution of painkillers following the 2012 conviction of Kermit pharmacist, James Wooley.

Following the broadcast, the supply agreement with Ballengee’s wholesale drug distributor, McKesson Pharmaceuticals, was terminated. McKesson supplied the Tug Valley Pharmacy with controlled and non- controlled prescription medication. Following the termination, Ballengee was unable to establish a pharmaceutical supply agreement with other major distributors because the companies feared backlash from the drug manufacturers if they provided controlled substances to The Tug Valley Pharmacy. The complaint states that the termination of the supply contract with McKesson and the unwillingness of other wholesale providers to enter into a supply agreement was the direct result of the CBS broadcast. Without a wholesale distributor, Ballengee was unable to refill his drug supply which resulted in a rapid loss of customers. As a result, Ballengee was forced to sell his business for a much lower price than valued. The complaint states, “The sale of the business saved the jobs of the Plaintiff’s (Ballengee) employees, but left the Plaintiff with a damaged professional reputation, a damaged personal reputation, without a job, without a source of income and without a business he had built from the ground up.”

On May, 25, 2016 CBS broadcasted another national story on the CBS Evening News Program. In the broadcast which also featured statements made by a former DEA agent, CBS acknowledged the termination of the supply contract with McKesson following the previous broadcast and noted that Ballengee was no longer the owner of Tug Valley Pharmacy. The complaint alleges that the broadcast presented several falsehoods including, that the pharmacy made millions in profit, turned a blind eye to the addiction epidemic faced in W.Va., operated as a “rogue pharmacy”, illegally dispensed pharmaceutical drugs and had complaints against his license, has been sued and was under investigation by the DEA, filled prescriptions with knowledge they were being used for non-medical purposes, received bonuses for the sale of pain killers by McKesson Pharmaceuticals, and operated an illegal and dishonest business as the owner and pharmacist of Tug Valley Pharmacy. The complaint states that the allegations were false and that Ballengee had, in fact, actively turned away prescriptions from doctors that he felt were not providing “adequate oversight and patient evaluation.”

Following the two CBS broadcasts and the sale of the Tug Valley Pharmacy, Ballenge has been unable to find regular work and now works on a sporadic basis which has caused a dramatic drop in Ballenge’s income. In addition to the millions requested in damages, Ballenge is also seeking a public retraction from CBS. The complaint states, “On the basis of the CBS Defendants’ defamatory conduct, the Plaintiff is entitled to injunctive relief to prevent CBS Defendants from disseminating further false, exaggerated and defamatory statements about the Plaintiff and to compel the CBS Defendants to issue a public retraction and/or apology to the Plaintiff for the false and misleading publications that have clearly harmed him.”

The CBS broadcasts referenced in this article can be found by visiting http://www.cbsnews.com/news/drug-distributors-under-fire-in-west-virginia-painkiller-epidemic/ and http://www.cbsnews.com/news/drug-distributor-mckesson-faces-lawsuit-in-effort-to-stem-opioid-painkiller-epidemic/ .

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext, 2279.)

