2017 Martin Luther King Jr observance scheduled

WILLIAMSON – The Williamson Branch of the NAACP and Youth Council, in partnership with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will present an ecumenical commemorative service Sunday, January 15 in observance of the birthday, life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 3:00 p.m. at the Logan Street First Baptist Church in Williamson W.Va.

The Williamson Branch and Youth Council will embrace the theme of the W.Va. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday commission, “Holding fast to the dream! Remember! Celebrate! Act!” with the local branch focusing on continuing Dr. King’s quest for love, peace, harmony and equality around the world: all lives matter.

The keynote speaker with be Rev. Phillip E. Copney Sr. from Beckley W.Va. Copney is the pastor of the United Missionary Baptist Church of Mt. Hope, W.Va. He is currently the president of the Mt. Hope Ministerial Alliance, member of the Mt. Hope Community Development Program and vice president of the Minority Health council.

Special music for the event will be provided by the choir of the United Missionary Baptist Church. Elder Thomas Moore, Vice President of the local branch and Pastor of Christ Temple Church, will preside over the program with other people from the community participating as well. Greetings will be brought by the Honorable Robert Carlton, Williamson Mayor and Christopher Gray, the representative from the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

Intercessory prayers for love, peace, harmony and equality will be offered by Pastor Gerald Dotson, Pastor Jarred Belcher of the First Baptist Church of Harvey Street, Dr. Dale Carey of the Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Mike Bostic of the Chattaroy Church of God.

It is noteworthy that the NAACP celebrates more than a decade and a half of partnership with SWVCTC, insuring the success of this annual program as well as those during Black History Month and other events throughout the year, positively impacting the communities.

The public is invited to attend the reception, sponsored by SWVCTS and the NAACP which will follow the program.

The Branch, Youth Council and SWVCTC encourage participation in community projects on MLK Kr. Day of Service, the national observance, January 16. “A day on, not a day off,” – Citizenship and Service in Action,” sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service (MLKDay.gov) which leads the annual MLK Day of Service. The CNCS works with the King Center in Atlanta and thousands of nonprofit groups, faith- based organizations, schools and businesses nationwide.

This program and those upcoming observances in February, Black History Month/ Harmony 365, are sponsored by the local branch of the NAACP and SWVCTC.

The Keynote speaker for the Black History Month/Harmony 365 program will be Owens Brown from Wheeling, W.Va. Owens is the president of the W.Va. State Conference of the NAACP Branches. Further information concerning these programs will be forthcoming.

Rev. Frank Jones, President of the Williamson Branch invites the public to attend this and all programs. Cooperation and support will be appreciated. For more information, please contact Willene H. Moore, Program Chairman, at 304-235-3268 or Ronald Lemon, Vice President for Development at SWVCTC.

