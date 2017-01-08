MINGO COUNTY – The Mingo Child Advocacy Center is heading a project for Mingo school children who have been exposed to violent situations with the hope of lessening the long term effect of the trauma. Mingo Kids New View is a collaborative project that has brought together Mingo Schools, private agencies, and the Child Advocacy Center. The goal of this project, now beginning its second year, is to identify and help children who are living with the aftermath of violence in different settings. The group hopes to accomplish this with a combination of individual identification of children struggling, group education and support, and increased public awareness about exposure to violence and its effect. Mingo Kids New View is an attempt to find these children and to help their families understand what is happening to them and assist them to cope in a way that lets them grow and prosper.

Rebecca Farmer, who leads the project explained, “Children are exposed to multiple forms of violence every day in many settings. Communities and families are often unaware of the many incidence of violence surrounding their children. Not every child will experience the same effect as a result of this exposure to violence. But, research is showing us this exposure is having long term negative effects on all children as they grow”

Don Spence, Interim Superintendent of Mingo County Schools added, “Mingo County Schools has a strong commitment to supporting our families in all aspects of their children’s academic success. The Mingo County Child Advocacy Center’s ability to provide this service to our students and their families can only be viewed as a benefit to our schools.”

The Child Advocacy Center has several partners in this project including: NECCO of Logan County, Kanawha Valley Center (KVC), New Beginnings, Mingo County Schools, Mingo County Parent Educator Resource Center (PERC), Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health, Legal Aid of West Virginia Parent Coordinator, Mountain State Family Services, and Children’s First.

Another innovation of the Mingo Kids New View is the Teen Advisory Group. These students, recommended by their schools, advise the project about children’s issues and help Farmer develop material for use for the children identified. The group includes Hollie Nagy, Allie Cline, Kyle Toler, Austin Taylor, Aerianna McClanahan, and Tanner Grimmett.

Mingo Kids New View is funded, in part, by the Sisters of St Joseph’s Health and Wellness Foundation.

