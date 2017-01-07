Standing the test of time

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. – For over four decades a lighted cross has stood on a hill over-looking the heart of the Tug Valley area.

Both residents and visitors to the area have marveled at the 20 foot tall symbol and through-out the years the cross has been the topic of several featured articles in local newspapers.

Many look at the cross, not knowing the story of how it came into existence while few know the story and are anxious to share it with anyone who wants to know.

The story began in the late 60’s when a member of the Greater Williamson Area Ministerial Association (GWAMA) had seen a lighted star on a hilltop while traveling through Roanoke, Virginia; he then told his fellow GWAMA members about the star and thought it would be a good idea to have something like that in the area.

After decided on a spot to put the cross, which needed to be somewhere high, so it could be seen by all, a meeting with the property owners took place, after being told of the plans, the property owners offered the piece of property at no charge to the GWAMA.

Rev. Tom Schuler who served as Director of Chaplaincy Service for ARH for 31 years and a member of the GWAMA was instrumental in the decision to place the cross on the hilltop in South Williamson.

The task of construction then followed, Gus Hayes, owner of the former Mingo Lime and Lumber in West Williamson donated the large planks need for the construction of the cross, in order to purchase of electrical equipment and bulbs for the cross the association obtained the money from their weekly Lenten luncheons and through a monetary donation from the Williamson’s Lion’s Club.

The cross consists of 42 bulbs and it takes a 24 foot ladder and an eight foot later to change the bulbs.

According to Dr. Tom Curry a retired Williamson optometrist, the cross was originally lit from around the end of November or the first part of December through Christmas, then it was turned back on again during the 40 day Lenten period. That has changed several times over the years and the cross now shines 365 days a year.

The cross stood dark for an unknown number of years, and no one has an explanation for why the cross was turned off.

In 2011 after the death of his wife, Dr. Curry was approached by his pastor and asked if he would like to have something to do, Curry responded with “Yes, I would.” His pastor Greg Blair, suggested Curry assist in finding out what needed to be done to get the cross burning again.

So Curry set out to conquer his newly assigned mission, after trying unsuccessfully to get the lights burning again, he requested the help of Mernie Gilliam, with Electric Line Company.

Curry said Gilliam discovered the control box was bad on the electrical pole and the breakers which were installed were no fault breakers and needed to be replaced with regular breakers, so Curry made a trip to State Electric in South Williamson, when he returned he realized he had a single control box and needed a double (because each side of the cross is wired separately), however, Gilliam was able to make the box work and soon had the cross shining again.

On November 19, 2011 after four years of climbing the 24 foot ladder to change bulbs and maintain the cross, Curry turned the reins over to a younger generation.

The GWAMA still pays for the bulbs and the electric bill for the cross.

The new caretaker, Matthew Gilliam said recently, a new timer box was installed and the old 60 watt bulbs were replaced with new up to date LED bulbs.

Hopefully the cross, which still stands sturdy will shine over the Williamson and South Williamson area for many more years.

Submitted Photo Two ladders are used to change the bulbs and perform regular maintenance on the cross.The Gilliam, owners of Electric Line Company, now oversee the maintenance of this special cross. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cross-Curry-pic2.jpg Submitted Photo Two ladders are used to change the bulbs and perform regular maintenance on the cross.The Gilliam, owners of Electric Line Company, now oversee the maintenance of this special cross. Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo This lighted cross on a hillside above South Williamson, Ky. has been overlooking Williamson, W.Va. for many years. The cross was only lit during holiday like Christmas and Easter, but it is now seen 365 days a year. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cross-front-1.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo This lighted cross on a hillside above South Williamson, Ky. has been overlooking Williamson, W.Va. for many years. The cross was only lit during holiday like Christmas and Easter, but it is now seen 365 days a year.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News and can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News and can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.