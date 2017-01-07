ARH donates AED to Southside Elementary

TOLER – Southside Elementary recently received an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) medical staff and Dr. Charles Johnson.

According to Cardiac Science, AED’s are an important lifesaving device that can be beneficial to schools and athletic programs. The website states, “Each year, we needlessly lose 7,000 young persons to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). However, most schools cannot afford to have an MD or EMT on school grounds during school hours and after-school activities, but they can afford to have easy-to-use automated external defibrillators (AEDs) with voice prompts to walk users through the simple steps necessary in life-saving defibrillation and CPR. Every school should have an AED, especially a school or college with athletic programs.”

Jill Maynard, Principal at Southside Elementary, expressed gratitude for the AED donation. “Southside Elementary would like to thank the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Staff and Dr. Johnson for purchasing an AED for our school. This purchase was a $2000 investment. Our community partnership provides an opportunity to save lives. Our Southside family truly appreciates your thoughtfulness,” Maynard said.

Maynard also explained that all faculty and staff will be trained by ARH to properly use the AED. “All faculty and staff will receive training by our ARH partners,” Maynard stated.

The Cardiac Science website explained that the use of AEDs in schools is on the rise. The website states, “Here are some of the reasons why more and more schools and athletic programs are investing in AEDs and making early defibrillation a part of their emergency response plans: Defibrillation within three minutes of sudden cardiac arrest increases the chances of survival to 70 percent. Shock within one minute of collapse raises the survival rate to 90 percent. Calling 911 is necessary but the wait for first responders may take too long. The average call-to-shock time in a typical community is nine minutes.”

For more information concerning AED’s visit www.cardiacscience.com.

Pictured is Kentucky Youth Association Governor Ryan Varney with Dr. Soma, Chief of Staff, Dr. Johnson, Pediatrician, Jill Maynard, Southside Elementary Principal and Tim Hatfield, CEO Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center CCEO. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_southside.jpg Pictured is Kentucky Youth Association Governor Ryan Varney with Dr. Soma, Chief of Staff, Dr. Johnson, Pediatrician, Jill Maynard, Southside Elementary Principal and Tim Hatfield, CEO Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center CCEO.