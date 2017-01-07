Filing dates for city election Jan. 9 to 28

WILLIAMSON – The official filing dates for the upcoming city election for Williamson will be January 9th to the 28th.

Many names have been rumored of possible candidates for mayor, nothing can be official until the last date of filling at 12 midnight.

The county seat will elect a mayor and four council members, one for each of the four wards.

The current mayoral seat is held by Williamson attorney Robert Carlton. He was appointed to that position to fill the void left by attorney Steve Knopp.

Knopp had also been appointed to the position, but later resigned due to health reasons.

The current council members are Ward 4 – Matt Stanley, Ward 3 – Judy Hamrick, Ward 2 – Sherri Hairston-Brown and Ward 1 – York Smith. Stanley and Hamrick were appointed to their positions due to resignations, but Smith and Brown were voted in during the last election.

The Primary Election is scheduled on the second Tuesday of April, which is the 11th.

Those who seek office must be a resident of the city. Only those who reside within the city limits may vote in a municipal election.

The population was 3,191 according to the 2010 census.

More information on municipal elections can be found at the Secretary of State’s web-site at http://www.sos.wv.gov

(Editor’s Note: The Williamson Daily News will not report on any candidates that may run for office until the official filing date has ended. Once that paper work is completed, we will have a story on all of the candidates that file for mayor and city council.)

