Janet’s Appalachian Recipes


Burritos with Spicy Tomato Gravy

By Janet Crow

This recipe is one of my husbands favorites and requested a good bit around my house. It took me a while to get the seasoning just the way I wanted for the dish, but it really sets off the tomato gravy…I could eat it by the spoonfuls. The seasoning can also be used for tacos, enchiladas and more.

I do love my Southern roots of cooking but every now and again you just have to make a little something different. The way I look at it, the tomato gravy lends a little Southern flair to this Mexican dish.

For more family recipes, please follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/janetsappalachiankitchen.

4 T. butter

4 T. all purpose flour

14 oz. can beef broth

8 oz. can tomato sauce

3 1/2 T. Mexican seasoning (recipe follows)

1 T. tomato paste

1 tsp. sugar

2 lbs. ground beef

1 med. onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 C. water

4 T. tomato paste

8 oz. shredded four cheese Mexican blend cheese

8 flour tortillas

Mexican Seasoning

2 T. chili powder, 1 T. chipotle chili powder, 1/2 T. smoked paprika, 2 tsp. ground cumin, 2 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. oregano, 1 tsp. dried cilantro,1/2 tsp. pepper, 1/4 tsp. salt. Combine and store in an airtight container.

In a med. size pot melt the butter over med. high heat and whisk in the flour. Continue whisking until the roux becomes medium brown in color, about 2-2 1/2 minutes. Whisk in the beef broth and allow to thicken up. Remove from the heat and whisk in the tomato sauce, 1 T. tomato paste, sugar and 2 T. of the Mexican seasoning. Set aside.

In a skillet, brown the ground beef and drain off the grease. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir in 1 1/2 T. of the Mexican seasoning, the water and 4 T. tomato paste. Cook for 5 minutes. Place the tortillas on a plate and microwave for about a minute so they become pliable. Take each tortilla and spread a little of the gravy on it then a generous portion of the meat filling and sprinkle with a little cheese. Fold in the sides, roll up and place in a baking dish. Repeat with remaining tortillas and then pour the remaining gravy over the burritos and top with the remaining cheese. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25 minutes. Serve with your favorite sides like lettuce, tomato, sour cream, etc.

