Understanding Mingo BOE snow codes

MINGO COUNTY – Working parents with school aged children often encounter the difficulty of finding childcare during times when weather conditions cause school delays, cancellations and early dismissals.

To make matters more difficult, what was announced as a 2-hour delay the night before, can turn into a cancellation the following morning. Often, school announcements are accompanied by various codes that add additional stress and confusion to parents.

An explanation of the Mingo County Board of Education’s (BOE) emergency operations policy can be found on the Board of Education’s website.

The website states, “As our county covers a wide range of geography and our roads can go from superhighway to backroad in no time, it is possible that more than one could code be applied in a single day as a situation develops, or that a code could be applied to only a single school or set of schools. If a code is applied to a school or set of schools, it is assumed the remaining schools in the county are on normal operations.”

Information is provided to parents in a variety of ways including local broadcast news stations, radio announcements, the BOE website, and the West Virginia Board of Education website. Parents are also notified of emergency operations through the BOE’s automated calling system.

Using Thursday and Friday’s snow fall as an example, school was dismissed two hours early Thursday afternoon with some schools dismissing at earlier times due to poor road conditions. Later that evening, the announcement was made that school was on a two hour delay with a code yellow indicating that buses would only run on main roads. Friday morning, an announcement was made that school was closed for the day on a code orange.

The following information has been provided to help parents better decipher the various codes and announcements.

According to the BOE website, when an announcement is made that schools are operating on a code yellow, all students must report to school on a two hour delay with principals, custodians and those employed at the central office required to report on a regular schedule. For teachers, a code yellow indicates that they are to report on a one hour delay.

If an announcement is made of a code yellow for main roads only, only students that live along a main road are required to report to school on the two hour delay. The BOE website states, “When operating on code yellow, to ensure the safety of our students and bus operators, we may also indicate that buses will run only on main roads in certain areas. If no indication is given, however, buses will attempt to complete their usual routes. Our bus operators always have the discretion to not run a particular portion of their routes or at all if they feel that it is not completely safe for them to do so. In these cases, students whose buses do not make their stops or do not run at all are excused from attending school that day.”

For students that live in the Delbarton area, main roads indicate that that a bus will be ran on US 52 to Horsepen Mountain, from WV Rt. 65 to Belo and from Cr 65/18, Ragland to Boy Scout Hollow. In Matewan, a bus will run on WV 49 Matewan to Merriman, WV Rt. 49 from Matewan to Delorme, WV 65 from Matewan to Red Jacket and CR 6 Red Jacket to Meador. In Gilbert, a bus will run US Rt. 52 Gilbert to Horsepen Mountain, US 52 Gilbert to Justice, and WV 80 Gilbert to Verner. In Williamson buses will run U.S. 119, Williamson to Big Splint, US 52 Williamson to Cinderella including downtown and WV 49 Williamson to Rawl. In Dingess, a bus will only run CR 3 Dingess to Breeden. In Kermit, a bus will run US 52 Kermit to Naugatuck and US 52 Kermit to Marrowbone. In Lenore, a bus will run WV 65 and US 119 Lenore to Scarlet Road, WV 65 and US 52 Lenore to Naugatuck, Maher and US 119 back to Lenore and CR 3 Lenore to Dingess.

When a code orange is announced, students and staff do not report to school. Only central office personnel are required to report to work on a 90 minute delay. An announcement of a code blue indicates that no students or staff is required to report to school.

For more information regarding Mingo County School’s Emergency Operations policy, visit http://www.mingoboe.us/closings.php.

Very few motorists were out Friday morning due to icy road conditions, especially on rural roads, hollows and streets. This Norfolk Southern vehicle was traveling down Second Avenue in Williamson. Schools were canceled in Mingo, Pike and Martin Counties. On Thursday night, Mingo County was on a 2-hour delay, but that was later changed.

Cancellations, 2 hour delays

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is an news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

