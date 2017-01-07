Williamson traffic stop ended in drug arrest

WILLIAMSON – A Williamson man faces drug possession charges following a traffic stop conducted for expired registration and illegal window tint.

Christopher “aka Scrap Iron” Jackson, 31 from Williamson, was arrested Friday, December 30 by Sr. Trooper R. Jennings and Sr. Trooper S. Belt of the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

Jackson was charged with simple possession, expired registration, window tint violation and unsigned registration.

According to a criminal complaint, the officers were conducting routine road patrol on Second Avenue in Williamson when officers observed a black Buick Century with expired registration and illegal window tint.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after observing the violations and identified the driver as Christopher Jackson. Officers noted that Jackson’s vehicle registration was unsigned. At that time, officers also allegedly detected the smell of burned marijuana emitting from Jackson’s vehicle.

Jackson was asked to step out of the vehicle and was asked by the officers if there was marijuana inside the vehicle. Jackson allegedly responded that there was a bag of marijuana inside. A search of the vehicle did reveal a bag of marijuana.

Jackson was arrested and transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. and was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey.

According to W.Va. State Code, simple possession is a misdemeanor offense. If convicted of first offense possession of marijuana, Jackson could be sentenced to 90 days to six months in jail and could be face fines up to $1,000.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and if proven guilty.

Christopher Jackson http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Christopher-Jackson.jpg Christopher Jackson

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)