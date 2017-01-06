Meeting scheduled for Beech Creek Water Project

WILLIAMSON – A community meeting concerning the Beech Creek Water Extension Project has been scheduled Tuesday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beech Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Recently, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office awarded the Mingo County Commission with a $1,500,000 Small Cities Block Grant to fund the completion of the project. The project is also made possible through funding through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

When complete, the project will allow 252 households to have access to have water service and fire protection. Currently, these households are served by private water sources.

February’s community meeting was scheduled at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission.

Leigh Ann Ray, Mingo County Grant Writer, discussed the project stating, “We are at the point now where we need to make a plan and set a couple of days to go to Beech Creek and hold community meetings to discuss the water project. Robert Adams, Chairman of the Mingo County Public Service District (PSD) Board, has been in discussion with the fire department and community leaders and we can use the fire department whenever we want and they are more than willing to help us do user agreements and related items to that. We just need to be thinking about when you want to go to Beech Creek and have community meetings.”

At the community meetings, user agreements will be available for residents to sign. “We usually have a pretty good turn- out at the first meeting,” Tina Abbott, Mingo County Commission Assistant, stated.

“We want to schedule it far enough to give time to get the word out,” Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith responded.

Following discussion, Commissioner Smith suggested Tuesday, February 7 as a potential date for the community meeting. The date was suggested to allow residents time to gather resources to fund personal costs associated with water hook up which includes a user fee. If the user fee is paid prior to construction, the cost is $100. After construction begins, the user fee increases to a minimum of $350.

Residents are also required to pay a refundable deposit of $50 to the PSD. “That $50 is refundable if they pay their bill on time for 12 months,” Ray stated.

Construction on the project will not begin until the required 80 percent of residents sign up for water service.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

