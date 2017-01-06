Crack found during Chattaroy traffic stop

CHATTAROY – A Charleston man was arrested in Chattaroy after crack cocaine was allegedly discovered during a traffic stop.

Ronald Perdue, 55 from Charleston, was arrested Monday, January 1, by Sr. Trooper D. Contos with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) on charges related to simple possession.

According to a criminal complaint, the officer was conducting road patrol on Buffalo Creek Road in Chattaroy when the officer observed a white Hyundai XG350 pull to an abrupt stop off the side of the road and begin searching for something inside the vehicle.

The complaint states that when Perdue observed the officer he appeared nerves and pulled back out onto the roadway.

At that point, the officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and identified the driver as Ronald Perdue.

Perdue allegedly agreed to a search of the vehicle which revealed two small plastic bags containing a white rock like substance the officer believed to be crack cocaine. The officer allegedly asked Perdue if the substance was crack cocaine and Perdue confirmed that it was.

Perdue was transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. and was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Donald Samson.

According to W.Va. State Code, simple possession is a misdemeanor offense. If convicted of first offense possession of crack cocaine, Perdue could be sentenced to 90 days to six months in jail and could be face fines up to $1,000.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WVSP-cmyk.jpg

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)