Minor Bus Accident

A Mingo County school bus was involved in a minor accident at Duncan Fork Thursday afternoon. According to Trooper Kania with the Williamson detachment West Virginia State Police approximately 20 students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Officials from the Mingo County Board of Education were on scene to evaluate the situation and contact parents to pick up their child. Members of the Lenore Volunteer Fire Department and Elite Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. The accident is under investigation by Cpl. Harris with the WVSP. As of press time officials were still on scene and no injuries had been reported.