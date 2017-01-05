MCSD needing public’s help locating fugitive

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive.

Allen “Bee” Brewer is wanted for escape from home confinement and probation. Brewer whose last known address was the Marrowbone Creek area of Mingo County was placed on home confinement on December 28, 2016 as a condition of his probation.

Allegedly Brewer cut his transmitter off on December 31, 2016. The accused apparently cut his home confinement monitor (transmitter) and ran from the location he was at. Brewer was placed on three years probation and six months of home confinement. There is a good possibility he is now in the Wayne County area.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Allen Brewer is encouraged to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department during regular business hours (Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) at 304-235-0318 or you can send them a message on their Facebook page Mingo County Home Confinement.

Allen Brewer has escaped from home confinement in Mingo County, W.Va. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BREWER2.jpg Allen Brewer has escaped from home confinement in Mingo County, W.Va.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News and can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News and can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.