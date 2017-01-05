Winter hits Tug Valley area

WILLIAMSON – The Tug Valley area experienced the first winter event Thursday which resulted in school closings, early dismissals, road closures and traffic delays.

Higher elevations began receiving accumulations early Thursday morning. Snow was predicted to begin falling late afternoon. However, in Mingo County, snow began to fall around 9:00 a.m. with two to four inches predicted in the weather forecast.

Road crews from Mingo and Pike County Department of Transportation were out early treating roads in preparation for wintry weather.

Snow continued to fall throughout the morning with bridges becoming snow covered before the noon lunch hour.

Students in Mingo and Pike County that recently returned from winter break received an extra treat with announcements of closings and early dismissals. Pike County and Martin County schools were closed on Thursday. Mingo County Schools announced an early dismissal Thursday morning. Many Mingo County schools dismissed prior to lunch and others dismissed two hours early.

Drivers were urged to use caution when traveling. Several accidents were reported in rural areas prompting announcements of road closures. Mingo County residents that travel Route 44 to work in the Logan area had to find another route after the road between 119 and Horsepen Mountain was closed after 23 vehicle accidents were reported.

In Pike County, the Belfry Fire Department was requested to prevent vehicles from traveling across Hardy Mountain due to the number of vehicle accidents that had occurred due to the snow fall. Several cars reportedly slid into the ditch-lines.

There was also a minor accident involving a school bus accident on Duncan Fork in Mingo County. There were no reported injuries. The incident was investigated by the West Virginia State Police. A truck reportedly backed out of a driveway and made contact with the bumper of the school bus. (See photo on A3)

The region will be impacted by two different storm systems, both of which will bring some snow. The system is pushing into the state from west to east which has been crossing the country. Some snow or sleet was even hitting as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories for most of the state from the mountains west until 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

