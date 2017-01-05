Breaking the glass ceiling

WILLIAMSON – History was made at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission with the appointment of Diann Hannah as Mingo County’s first-ever female commission president.

The decision was made during the reorganization of the commission which occurs at the first regular meeting of the year.

Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith made the motion for the appointment of Hannah as president stating, “You are off to a really good start and I move that you serve this commission as president.”

The move was seconded by Commissioner Thomas Taylor and was approved unanimously. Wednesday’s meeting marked Taylor’s first meeting as commissioner since being sworn in December 22.

During the reorganization, Commissioner Smith was appointed to serve as President Pro-Tem. The motion allows Smith to serve as temporary commission president in the absence of Commissioner Hannah.

A decision was also made concerning the appointment of county purchasing agent. Last year, it was decided that all three commissioners would act as purchasing agent with the commission assistant, Tina Abbott, acting as assistant purchasing agent with authorization to sign the purchase orders up to $500. Any purchase over $500 would require the signature of at least one commissioner and the assistant. Commissioner Smith explained this decision stating, “Madam President, this is a decision we put in after the problems the commission had in the past regarding one commissioner acting as a purchasing agent. This way, you have at least two sets of eyes that view every purchase order. This has worked very well since it has been implemented. It would be my motion that we maintain that same policy.” The motion to continue the previous purchasing agent policy was approved unanimously.

The commission also voted to keep the monthly meeting days and times that are currently in place. The Mingo County Commission will continue to meet on the first Wednesday each month at 9 a.m. and the third Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m.

The Mingo County Courthouse hours will also remain the same. The courthouse is open Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of the tax department and the county clerk’s offices which are open until 6:30 p.m. each Thursday. The commission also approved an amendment to allow the circuit clerk’s office to also remain open until 6:30 p.m. each Thursday.

The commission also voted to continue to follow the state holiday schedule that the governor sets for the state of W.Va.

Pictured are the commissioners of Mingo County. From left to right: Thomas Taylor, Diann Hannah and Greg “Hootie” Smith. It was Taylor’s first meeting as a new county commissioner. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0011.jpg Pictured are the commissioners of Mingo County. From left to right: Thomas Taylor, Diann Hannah and Greg “Hootie” Smith. It was Taylor’s first meeting as a new county commissioner.

Diann Hannah appointed commission president

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)