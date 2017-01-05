Police looking for burglary suspect

By Kyle Lovern

WILLIAMSON – Law enforcement converged on the scene of a residence on Ben Street in Williamson around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon looking for a burglary suspect.

The female allegedly stole a flat screen television from the Sycamore Inn and a .357 fire arm from the residence of Dr. M. Tampoya, both located in Williamson.

Mingo County Sheriff’s Deputy P.A. Mounts is investigating the case and he, along with other deputies, troopers from the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police and the Williamson Police Department went to Ben Street in search of the female suspect. There were five cruisers parked along the street.

The suspect apparently saw law enforcement coming and fled out the back of the home. Deputy Mounts said that warrants are being sought in Mingo County Magistrate Court for the accused.

The resident, at the home on Ben Street, Anthony Woods, confirmed to law enforcement that he did buy the TV from the female suspect, but did not purchase the firearm, according to Deputy Mounts.

Charges and arrests are pending in the case. The name of the suspect has not been released. If anyone has information about the stolen property, they are asked to notify the MCSD at 304-235-0300.

