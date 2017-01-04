Jenkins takes oath

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) was sworn in by House Speaker Paul Ryan today for his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Jenkins was accompanied by his wife, Elizabeth, and their children, Hollin, Charles and Olivia. Rep. Jenkins takes the oath of office, administered by House Speaker Paul Ryan. From left: Hollin Jenkins, Rep. Evan Jenkins, Elizabeth Jenkins, Olivia Jenkins, and Charles Jenkins.

