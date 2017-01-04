Dingess man accused of several vehicle break ins

DINGESS – A Dingess man faces a host of charges after a warrant was executed for his alleged involvement in a series of vehicle break-ins.

Austin Scott Canterbury, 19 from Dingess, was arrested by Sr. Trooper S. A. Belt from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Thursday, December 29.

Canterbury has been charged with destruction of property, four counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, and four counts of petit larceny.

According to criminal complaints, the incidents took place on three separate occasions and involved multiple vehicles.

A complaint issued on October 25, states that Canterbury tampered with the victim, Barry Copley’s vehicle by entering the vehicle without permission and taking a .380 Smith and Wesson Bodyguard firearm from the victim’s console.

Canterbury allegedly tampered with Copley’s vehicle again on November 2. Another criminal complaint states that on that date, Canterbury entered Copley’s vehicle without permission and took a .22 Rossi rifle which included a scope and sling. On that day, Canterbury is also said to have allegedly entered Ira Copley’s vehicle without permission.

A third criminal complaint filed on November 11 states that Canterbury intentionally destroyed a vehicle belonging to Janice Meade. Canterbury allegedly took a hammer and attempted to break into the passenger side door. Canterbury then took the hammer and used it bust the windshield out of the victim’s 2015 Nisson Rouge. The estimated value of the destructed was more than $2,500. Canterbury also allegedly took an IPhone 5c from the vehicle which belonged to Sharon Evans along with a work planner and keys.

Canterbury was transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail located in Holden W.Va. and was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Brock Mounts. Canterbury’s bail was set at $6,000.

According to the West Virginia State Code, “Any person who unlawfully, willfully and intentionally destroys, injures or defaces the real or personal property of one or more other persons or entities during the same act, series of acts or course of conduct causing a loss in the value of the property in an amount of two thousand five hundred dollars or more, is guilty of the felony offense of destruction of property.”

If Canterbury is found guilty of the felony offense of destruction of property, he could be fined up to $2,500 and/or sentenced to be imprisoned in the state correctional facility for one to ten years or confined in the regional jail up to one year.

Information in this article was obtained by use or criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and if proven guilty.

Austin Canterbury http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Canterbury.jpg Austin Canterbury

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

