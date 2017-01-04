Women arrested on various credit card charges

MCCARR, Ky. – Two women were arrested last week after they found a credit card at the Southside Mall and proceeded to use the card for their own personal gain.

On December 31, 2016 Pike County Deputy Sheriff Shawn Scott was on patrol in the McCarr, Ky area when he observed two female individuals who had been identified through video tapes and were wanted in connection with using the credit card. Deputy Scott stopped the two women to speak to them about the incident and discovered the credit card in question was in the possession of Megan Vagott, of Matewan, W.Va.

Information obtained from the citation states that on December 29, 2016 Vagott and Gloria Bandy also of Matewan, W.Va. found a credit card in the SouthSide Mall, the subjects then proceeded to use the card to make multiple purchases at several different businesses in the mall and also in the South Williamson area. The accused used the card to make purchases totaling $811.59 at several stores including WalMart, Bath and Body Works, Shoe Show, The Dollar Tree, Rue 21 and Tobacco Unlimited. They also tried to use the card for three more transaction, but the card was declined. Vagott signed the name of the credit card owner to the receipt at Tobacco Unlimited.

Vagott and Bandy were taken into custody and transported to the Pike County Detention Center.

Vagott was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and forgery which are all felony charges, in addition she was charged with a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bandy was charged with receipt of a lost credit card with intent to use.

Vagott was released from the Pike County Detention Center after posting bond. As of press time Bandy was still incarcerated at the detention center.

(Criminal complaints are public information and any charges contained therein are merely accusations. Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until they are proven guilty.)

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

