Upcoming audit could restore control to BOE

CINDERELLA – If January’s West Virginia Board of Education’s Office of Education Performance Audit (OEPA) is positive, Mingo County Schools could regain total local control of the school system.

The upcoming audit was discussed at Thursday’s special meeting of the Mingo County Board of Education.

Superintendent Don Spence announced the upcoming OEPA audit stating, “Just a reminder that OEPA is coming to central office. “

Spence explained that OEPA visits would be conducted throughout Mingo County on January 10th and 11th. “We are looking forward to that visit. I know we are going to put our best foot forward.”

The results of the review could allow Mingo County Schools to regain total local control of the school system. Control of the school system was returned to Mingo County Schools by the West Virginia Board of Education December 1, 2014 with a two year probationary period required. “This is the exit review that could allow us to get total local control back,” Spence stated. Board member David Farley added to Spence’s comment stating, “And get off probation.”

Spence explained that he feels the OEPA visit will be a positive experience and will provide schools the opportunity to showcase the areas in which they excel. “We are looking forward to them coming. I want them to see the things that we have. That is the message that we need to talk about and get out there. We want them to see the good things that we are doing,” Spence said.

The West Virginia Board of Education first took control of Mingo County Schools in 1998. Control was briefly returned the school in 2002. However, the state took control over again in 2005 after another audit revealed deficiencies in academics, personnel, facilities, and finances.

Mingo County Schools remained under state control from 2005 until 2014. During that time, several school facility improvement projects occurred. Projects included the opening of Mingo Central Comprehensive High School, the Williamson PK8 project, the Lenore PK-8 project, the Matewan PK-8 project, the Gilbert PK-4/5-8 project and the most recent Burch PK-8 project. The school system also made strides during that time regarding student achievement and professional development for board members, administration and school staff.

For more information regarding OEPA visit https://oepa.state.wv.us.

Spence http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Don-Spence-cmyk.jpg Spence

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)