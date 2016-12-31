Top local stories of 2016

WILLIAMSON – As another year comes to an end, the Williamson Daily News looks back at ten stories that dominated headlines in 2016.

1. Hillary Clinton’s stop in Williamson W.Va. during her “breaking down barriers” tour made national headlines after the presidential hopeful was met with protests and strong opposition. Hundreds stood for hours in the pouring rain to protest the visit. Clinton experienced backlash from locals following a comment made that, “”We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” Mingo County native, Bo Copley, was named one of the most influential people in the 2016 election by national news outlets for his role in a round table discussion held with Clinton during the stop. During the discussion, Copley held Clinton accountable for her comment on the coal mining industry. Clinton’s stop was the first visit in Williamson by a presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy campaigned in Mingo and Logan Counties in 1960.

2. The murder of well-known coal executive, Ben Hatfield, was a prominent story in 2016. Hatfield was visiting a local cemetery to decorate loved ones grave sites for Memorial Day when he was murdered in what appeared to be a botched attempt to steal his Denali which was parked nearby. A handgun believed to be used to commit the murder was found near the river close to where the murder occurred. Officials arrested Anthony Arriaga, from Ohio, and Brandon Fitzpatrick, from Kentucky, in connection with the murder. Hatfield allegedly died after he was shot in the back by Arriaga. Following a preliminary hearing, Arriaga’s case was sent to the grand jury. Fitzpatrick’s case was also sent to the grand jury after he waived his preliminary hearing.

3. News about the local economy continued to make headlines in 2016 as counties throughout Southern W.Va. continued to struggle due to the loss of coal severance tax resulting from the decline in the coal mining industry. In Mingo County, the dismal state of the economy was apparent when the Mingo County Commission made headlines throughout the year with the announcement of county budget cuts and lay- offs. The commission was also forced to dip into the county’s rainy day fund on two occasions to pay county bills.

4. In April, revival events held at Mingo Central High School (MCHS) made headlines after the events were held throughout the week as part of the student prayer week activities. Soon, revivals were being held at other schools and venues throughout Mingo and Logan Counties on a frequent basis. Controversial headlines were also made concerning the revivals after the religious watchdog group, The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), contacted the attorney for Mingo County Schools alleging that the revival events were unconstitutional. In response, Denise Spatafore, legal counsel for Mingo County Schools, responded to the FFRF correspondence. In the letter, Spatafore explained that upper administration for Mingo County Schools were unaware of the events occurring at MCHS and acknowledged that certain aspects of activities held that week could have potentially created issues regarding violations of state and federal law.

5. Two high school football teams made front page news after taking home state championships in 2016. The Mingo Central Miners and the Belfry Pirates both took home state football championships during 2016. The win marked the first state championship for Mingo Central High School since opening as a consolidated school. Following the wins, the city of Williamson held a parade for both Mingo Central and Belfry High School to celebrate the two local state champions.

6. In late April, a drug bust in Mingo County made headlines after more than 30 drug related indictments were issued by the Mingo County Prosecutors Office. The U.S. 119 Drug Task, consisting of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), held a big drug roundup Friday, April 22. There were 34 sealed indictments issued by the Mingo County Prosecutors Office. Law enforcement was out in full force rounding up alleged drug dealers throughout the county and in Williamson. A total of 37 indictments for various drug charges were issued. Seventeen individuals were arrested during the initial sweep on the 22nd and several more were later apprehended by law enforcement.

7. Local elections are always a big deal in Mingo County and the 2016 county election season was no different. Several headlines were made concerning campaign sign controversy. Several candidates claimed that their campaign signs had been removed and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department received several complaints concerning the placement of campaign signs. Another candidate made headlines after their vehicle window, which displayed their campaign sign, was smashed while parked in downtown Williamson.

8. The opening of the Mingo County Adult Drug Court made headlines in 2016. The drug court program held an opening ceremony in November 2016. Judge Miki Thompson welcomed the large crowd to the event. “Drug Court is going to be beneficial to our community. I believe that it is going to make our community safer. We have an inordinate amount of criminal cases if not just about all are drug fueled or drug related in some way. This is an exciting day, not just for the court system but for Mingo County. We are all going to work together and hopefully it will be to the good of our community,” Thompson stated.

9. Another prominent headline in 2016 was Anthony Collins found not guilty in the murder of Roland Stafford. A jury found defendant Anthony Collins not guilty on all four counts for which he was charged, including murder. The jury deliberated for about two hours, according to the Mingo County Prosecutor’s office. Collins had been accused of the murder of 70 year old Roland Stafford of Taylorville in December of 2014. The other charges Collins faced were first degree robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy. “The State failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Collins had anything to do with the Roland Stafford murder,” said defense attorney Susan Van Zant. She was his court appointed attorney in the case. Van Zant said there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence that linked Collins to the scene of the crime.

10. Charges dropped in a case against a Dingess man falsely accused of illegally possessing an explosive device made front page news in 2016. A criminal complaint explained that Herman Vance, the man originally accused of having an explosive device in his truck, was framed by Roger Scott Johnson. Vance was arrested April 17 after 911 dispatchers received an anonymous call stating that Vance was plotting to plant bombs in the Mingo County Courthouse. The caller also stated that Vance was planning to plant an explosive device in a law enforcement cruiser. At that time, officers did discover an explosive device in Vance’s vehicle. However, through further investigation by Tpr. R. L. Jennings and Sr. Tpr. D. L. Contos of the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) it was determined that the complaint was false and that the explosive device was planted by Johnson in Vance’s Chevy pickup truck. Johnson allegedly stated that he had planted the explosive device in Vance’s truck after Vance made threats toward him. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson admitted to planting the device in the truck in an attempt to frame Vance.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a visit to Williamson before the Primary Election in May. Clinton is shown with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and local physician Dino Beckett at the Williamson Wellness Center. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_2016-05-02-05.06.46.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a visit to Williamson before the Primary Election in May. Clinton is shown with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and local physician Dino Beckett at the Williamson Wellness Center.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

