Fire damages Chattaroy home

CHATTAROY – A house fire occurred at the residence of Brandon and Raven Barker around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The house is located at 3867 Buffalo Creek Road on Chattaroy Hollow, about a mile from 84 Lumber. The owners of the residence were not home at the time of the fire.

Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) responded to the scene with two trucks and eight men. The Williamson Fire Department provided mutual aid assistance bringing one truck and four men to the scene of the blaze.

According to Joe Rumore, Fire Chief at the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, the flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 3-and-one-half hours and were able to save more than 80 percent of the residence. However, a car was parked in the garage at the time of the fire and was determined to be a total loss. Much of the structure above the garage was damaged.

Chief Rumore reports that the West Virginia State Fire Marshall was contacted in regard to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The home of Brandon and Raven Barker was damaged early Friday. The house is located at Chattaroy Hollow. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Fire-Barker-1.jpg The home of Brandon and Raven Barker was damaged early Friday. The house is located at Chattaroy Hollow.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)