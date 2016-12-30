Dean named new principal at MCHS

WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) held a special meeting Thursday morning to approve two personnel actions that impact Mingo Central High School.

Daniel Dean was approved to transfer from Principal at Gilbert Middle School to Principal at Mingo Central High School (MCHS).

Dean’s transfer will be effective January 1, 2017. Superintendent Don Spence explained his recommendation of Dean for the position stating that Dean was the most qualified candidate. “We as a nominating committee went through the dubious process of an interview committee. We interviewed candidates and had lengthy discussions about the candidates. It was determined that Mr. Daniel Dean was the most qualified person for the position of principal at MCHS. It is my recommendation that he be principal,” Dean stated.

The board members posed no questions concerning the transfer. BOE member June Glover motioned to approve the Superintendent’s recommendation to approve the transfer of Dean to principal at MCHS. The motion was passed by BOE members by a vote of 4-0 with BOE member Jackie Branch abstaining from the vote.

BOE members also approved a motion for Brandon Ball to assume a new assignment as Girls Basketball Coach at MCHS. Ball currently serves as for the girls’ basketball program at MCHS as assistant coach. “Mr. Ball is the assistant coach and he is acting as head coach. I think it is necessary and efficient that we go ahead and name him head coach today effective immediately.” Spence stated.

BOE member Jackie Branch made the motion to approve Ball as head coach for the MCHS girls’ basketball team. The motion was seconded by BOE member June Glover and was approved unanimously.

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

