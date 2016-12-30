Recent Pike County indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The Pike Circuit Court Commonwealth of Kentucky issued a number of recent indictments on various charges throughout Pike County.

Tiffany Hannah, 29 from Delbarton, was issued an indictment on the felony offense of attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. The indictment states that on November 1, Hannah committed the offense of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud when she knowingly misrepresented, or presented a forged or altered prescription to obtain Hydrocodone.

Two individuals from Hatfield, Ky., were issued an indictment following a burglary that occurred December 9. An indictment states that Randy Hensley, 44 from Hatfield, Ky. and Sula Collins, 42 from Hatfield, Ky. were issued an indictment on the felony charge of burglary in the third degree and the misdemeanor offense of theft by unlawful taking. The indictment states that the pair committed burglary in the third degree when they unlawfully entered a building owned by Walmart and took control of merchandise valued at less than $500 after having been previously notified to stay off Walmart premises. Sula Collins was also indicted on the misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Hall, 31 from Teaberry, Ky. was issued an indictment on the felony offenses of identity theft and perjury in the first degree. The indictment states that November 5, Hall committed identity theft when he knowingly possessed or used identifying information of Jacob Tackett without consent and with the intent to avoid detection. Hall committed the offense of perjury in the first degree when he made a false statement in an official proceeding under oath by signing the name Jacob Tackett on a document.

Cory Robinson, 30 from Pikeville, Ky. was issued an indictment on the misdemeanor offenses of possession of a controlled substance in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. The indictment states that November 14, Robinson committed the offense of possession of a controlled substance by possessing a quantity of Adderall and Suboxone, both of which are listed as a Schedule III controlled substance. The indictment states that Robinson committed the offense of possession of a controlled substance in the third degree by possessing a quantity of Xanax which is a schedule IV controlled substance.

Mary Joan Butcher, 40 from Pikeville, Ky. was issued an indictment for the felony offense of theft by unlawful taking. The indictment states that Butcher committed the offense December 13 when she exercised control of merchandise which belonged to Walmart valued at more than $500.

Two individuals were issued an indictment for burglary in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking. Kayla Wood, 25 from Lick Creek, Ky., and Amber Wood, 23 from Phyllis Ky., were issued an indictment after the two allegedly entered a Walmart on December 13 and exercised control of merchandise valued at less than $500.

Gary Hamilton, 27 from Pikeville, Ky. was issued an indictment on the felony offense of burglary in the second degree, the misdemeanor offense of theft by unlawful taking, and the felony offense of persistent felony offender in the first degree. The indictment states that Hamilton committed the offenses December 12, when he entered the residence of Christopher Petot and exercised control of tool and cigarettes belonging to Petot valued at less than $500. The indictment also states that Hamilton has been previously convicted of three prior felony offenses in Pike County.

An indictment is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

