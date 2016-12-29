Recent spike in domestic assault

WILLIAMSON – For many families, the holidays are a festive period of lights, joy and celebration. However, for others, the holidays mark a time of increased stress, arguments, and financial strain which can lead to more instances of violence.

According to the Domestic Shelters website, domesticshelters.org, “From the financial stress of gift buying to an overall increase in alcohol consumption, to a flurry of emotions—and sometimes stress—that accompany a plethora of family togetherness time, there are many reasons why the chance of violence can increase during the holidays.”

In Mingo County, local law enforcement agencies reported several recent arrests on charges related to domestic assault and domestic battery.

The arrests span a period of four days and each instance involved alleged violence that occurred by a person that currently resides with or previously resided with the victim.

Two were arrested Wednesday, December 21, on charges related to two counts of domestic assault and two counts domestic battery. Edgar Allen Marcum, 42 from Dingess, and Shannon Marcum, 45 from Logan, were arrested by officers with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. A criminal complaint states that Edgar Marcum made physical contact with his mother by grabbing and twisting her arm which resulted in swelling and bruising. Edgar Marcum is also accused of making physical contact with his father and allegedly pushed him several times. Edgar Marcum allegedly placed his mother and father in reasonable apprehension of suffering injury by threatening to burn their house down as his parents were trying to get away. The complaint states that Edgar Marcum has a prior conviction of domestic battery which occurred in March 2004. A separate complaint states that Shannon Marcum, placed his parents in reasonable apprehension of immediately suffering pain or physical injury by threatening to do bodily harm to them and tackled them into a ditch. Video statements and photos were collected during the officers’ investigation.

Cylde Carter Jr., 32 from Kermit, was arrested Thursday, December 22 on misdemeanor charges related to domestic assault and domestic battery by officers with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. A criminal complaint states that officers responded to a domestic call made by the victim. The victim alleged that Carter held her down on the bed and choked her until she almost lost consciousness and threatened to knock out her juvenile son that was also at the residence.

Tonya Workman, 51 from Dingess, was arrested Saturday, Decemember 24 on misdemeanor charges related to domestic battery, domestic assault, obstructing an officer, assault on an officer and battery on an officer. A criminal complaint states that Workman threw a coffee cup at her husband and hit him in the ribs. When he attempted to leave the house, Workman allegedly told him that she was going to kill him. When officers arrived, Workman allegedly refused to get off the couch and put her hands behind her back and attempted to kick the officer several times while he was attempting to arrest her. After Workman successfully kicked the officer in the leg, she was subdued to the ground and placed in handcuffs without further incident.

Nathan Wolford, 30 from Wharncliffe, was arrested December 24 on the misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. A criminal complaint states that when officers arrived at a residence located in Ragland W.Va., Wolford attempted to hit the victim. The victim told officers that Wolford had been living with him for the past two months.

For those that need support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-800-799-SAFE or visiting www.thehotline.org.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and if proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

