Busy holiday weekend for local agencies

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. – An increase in accidents and fires are not uncommon during the holiday season and this past weekend proved to be no different, fire departments, police departments and EMS personnel throughout the area were kept busy responding to car accidents and fires.

Belfry Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) responded to three separate motor vehicle collisions from Friday evening to Saturday evening. On Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. BVFD responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 199 near the Damron Town bridge in the Stone, Ky. area, according to Kentucky State Police the driver of the vehicle had left scene before emergency personnel arrived.

On Christmas Eve BVFD responded to two separate calls, the first call came in around 10:00 a.m. The driver of a 2001 Ford Taurus, Gloria Hensley lost control of the vehicle she was driving in what is known as Lequire Curve in the Stone area, the vehicle overturned blocking one lane of traffic for around two hours. Trooper Rowe with the Kentucky State Police investigated the accident.

The second accident occurred on US 119 in the Belfry area in what is commonly known as Bishop curve. The driver of that vehicle lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway landing near the hillside.

In both accidents the drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, no injuries were reported in either accident and wet roads played a part in both accidents.

Matewan Fire Department received a call of a locomotive fire in the Thacker, W.Va. area over the weekend, but upon their arrival they found the fire had burned itself out.

On Monday morning the Matewan Fire Department and the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department (BBVFD) responded to a structure fire on Ashwood Drive behind the Buskirk Mini Mall at Buskirk.

The Matewan Fire Department was the first department on scene and upon their arrival they found a home belonging to Sheena Blankenship fully engulfed in flames.

BBVFD responded with two pumper trucks, one rescue truck and nine men. Matewan responded with two pumper trucks and 13 men. Both departments remained on scene for over two and a half hours and the structure was a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Matewan Fire Department was dispatched to the fire due to their close proximity to the location.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is also investigating a two car head on collision that occurred Monday evening on Turkey Creek Road. According KSP Miranda Maynard of Long Branch, Turkey Creek, Ky. and Darrell Keathley of Turkey Creek were operating motor vehicles Volunteer Fire Department (TCVFD) responded to a two vehicle head on collision on Turkey Creek Road. According to TCVFD Chief Tim Cline when they arrived on scene two of the victims were already out of the vehicles, the third victim had to be extricated.

Miranda Maynard of Long Branch was traveling south on Turkey Creek road and the driver of the second vehicle, Darrell Keathley of Turkey Creek was traveling north when the two vehicles collided head on. Maynard was transported to Tug Valley ARH with possible facial and skull fracture. Keathley suffered multiple severe injuries, including injuries to his leg, ankle, ribs and a possible spinal injury, he was flown to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, then later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. due to the severity of his injuries. Reportedly, A passenger in Keathley’s vehicle, his two year old granddaughter was taken to Tug Valley ARH, then later flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va., she has since been released.

The accident remains under investigation by Trooper M.Coleman of the Kentucky State Police, Trooper Coleman was assisted at the scene by Trooper C. Maynard.

Several citations were issued to Keathley including failure to use child restraint.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department used the jaws of life to extricate Keathley from the vehicle and remained on scene for traffic control and to assist in cleanup.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire that destroyed this doublewide at Buskirk, Ky Monday morning. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Buskirk-fire2-1.jpg An investigation is underway as to what caused the fire that destroyed this doublewide at Buskirk, Ky Monday morning.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.