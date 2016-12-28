Final Farewell

Kendra Mahon/WDN Photo

The funeral of former Pike County Sheriff Charles Edward “Fuzzy” Keesee, who died last Friday, was held at Belfry High School on Wednesday afternoon. His procession of police cars are shown above leaving the school parking lot and heading south on U.S. 119 toward Pikeville, Ky. where he was buried. Keesee took his first oath of office January 1, 1962 and served the residents of Pike County until 2014. The local statesman was a BHS graduate where he played both football and basketball, he was well-known throughout the region.