DELBARTON – Several Williamson residents attended a public meeting Tuesday morning at the Housing Authority of Mingo County’s (HAMC) Delbarton office to further discuss a proposed recovery center planned for the Sycamore Inn location and surrounding area in downtown Williamson.

According to a public notice, the purpose of the meeting was to provide an opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project and to comment on the economic and environmental impacts, service area or alternative to the project.

The proposed project consists of renovating the Sycamore Inn and surrounding buildings into 60 efficiency apartments and a rehab center.

The purposed recovery center has been a controversial topic among Williamson residents. Charlie Hatfield, a Williamson resident and business owner, first brought the purposed facility to the attention of the public at a Williamson City Council meeting in October. Since then, the issue has been addressed at previous Williamson City Council meetings.

Although many express support for a rehabilitation center, several concerns have been expressed among the citizens of Williamson including the size of the facility and the potential loss of revenue for the city of Williamson.

These concerns were reiterated at Tuesday’s meeting in Delbarton. New concerns were also voiced and addressed.

Belinda Harness, Executive Director for HAMC, brought the meeting to order stating, “Our intention is to put in a detox center that will house 80 people – 40 men and 40 women – and will have an apartment complex that will be the second phase of the drug recovery process and that will include 60 apartments. The funding we have applied for is through the USDA Rural Development loan that we are borrowing at a very low interest rate to be able to purchase and rehab those facilities. We have several other funding sources that we have applied for but we have not actually received in the form of grants. We have applied through different places such as the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Department of Justice, West Virginia Housing; there are a lot of other funding sources.”

Judy Hamrick, a councilwoman for the city of Williamson, questioned how the apartment rentals will be paid for until the center’s participants have secured employment. Harness responded stating, “That is through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Those are paid through HUD. The rent will be based on income. If they don’t produce any income, it pays the full amount of rent.”

The discussion continued, focusing on the potential loss of revenue for city of Williamson. As a non-profit, HAMC will be exempt from paying both property taxes and business and occupation taxes. “The only revenue that will be established to the city, and it is a phase that is not currently funded but we hope will be funded sometime next year, is if we are able to establish some for profit stuff that the applicants will be able to do once they get through the job training process. We hope to create new entrepreneurs, we hope to create new businesses that they are going to put in place and generate revenue at that point.”

Harness also indicated that the city of Williamson could also potentially lose the Sazon Mexican Restaurant. Harness explained that the HAMC had been in early discussions with the owners of the restaurant and the owners had expressed a desire to potentially close the restaurant at that location due to the fact that the HAMC would discourage the business from selling alcohol.

The discussion also centered on how the facilities participants will be recruited. Harness explained that the facility will advertise for participants and will also function through partnerships formed through the counties’ judicial system. “This facility will meet the court’s criteria. We will be working very closely with the Day Report Center, the Circuit Clerk’s Office, and the judge.”

When complete, the facility will house both men and women. This issue has also drawn concern among residents. Harness explained that the facility will be designed in a way that intermingling among the different sexes will not occur and no common areas will be shared. “The genders will not and cannot intermingle the way the facility is designed. It is almost like having two separate facilities at the one location.” Different floors of the apartment facility will separate men from women and a family reunification area has also been planned to help reunite those that have lost their children due to substance and alcohol abuse. The detox facility building will be split in half to accommodate the different sexes with separate commons areas.

The question of drug testing among residents and staff at the recovery center was also addressed during the meeting. Harness explained stating, “Most of the time, if they are on some type of drug, they take it to the point that it is an obvious physical deficit. We will take drug testing into consideration when we are setting the plan on how it is going to be verified. Right now, West Virginia has the highest overdose rate in the nation. We hope that our facility never has the experience of someone that drug over doses, but if that does happen, this problem is not something we created, it is something we are trying to solve.”

Harness also explained that currently, the HAMC does not have a personnel drug testing policy for staff.

Williamson Police Chief Barry Blair expressed concern on the possible impact the facility would have on an already short staffed police department. “Hopefully, because we will have certified security with sufficient experience we will have minimal cause to go outside of the facility for assistance. We will have someone on staff that handles that. We anticipate that some of them will possibly be police officers that are maybe working a second job – or are retired and want to continue to do some work.”

Ultimately, Harness views the facility as a source of hope and restoration for the county.

“We have a lot of support on this project. I know there a lot of people in the community that support it in and out of Williamson. We want to do what we feel is best for the community and will be beneficial for those that need it. We look at this as a project of hope and restoration to Williamson not a detriment. We want to restore a part of Williamson that hasn’t been restored in a long time and make it a viable facility that will give back to not only Williamson, but also Mingo County,” Harness explained.

Several Williamson residents attended a meeting Tuesday morning at the Housing Authority of Mingo County’s main office in Delbarton to discuss a proposed recovery center planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_meeting.jpg Several Williamson residents attended a meeting Tuesday morning at the Housing Authority of Mingo County’s main office in Delbarton to discuss a proposed recovery center planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson.

Meeting held in Delbarton for Williamson location

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)